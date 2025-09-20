Simone Biles twins with husband Jonathan Owens in white outfits in adorable photoshoot

Simone Biles recently uploaded a bunch of pictures from an adorable photoshoot with her husband, Jonathan Owens. The latter, who represents the NFL team Chicago Bears as a safety player, is currently in the middle of his season.Currently in her off-season, Biles has been enjoying her time with her loved ones and often shares glimpses of it on social media. From vacationing with her girlfriends to attending events and cheering for her husband at his NFL events, she keeps fans updated on it all. Most recently, she and Owens posed for an adorable photoshoot at their new house, with the gymnast sharing a sneak peek of it on Instagram.In this latest update, the couple were seen twinning in white outfits. Biles wore a chic white halter-neck top paired with blue denim, while Owens sported an all-white look with a shirt and shorts. The first photo captured the two sharing a sweet kiss, followed by several other adorable poses that highlighted their strong chemistry. The American also penned a romantic caption that read:&quot;Partners in love &amp; life💌&quot; wrote Simone Biles. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOwens also dropped a sweet reaction to this post, writing a note in the comment section that read:&quot;4ever❤️🤞🏾♾️&quot;Jonathan Owens' comment on InstagramBiles recently attended the NFL game between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions to cheer for her husband while rocking a stunning black-colored outfit.Jonathan Owens made his feelings known about how Simone Biles is the 'extra motivating' factor for himSimone Biles and Jonathan Owens turned heads at the 2025 Met Gala carpet this year, as they donned classy yet chic outfits for the event. The couple spoke to E! News at the Gala, where they opened up about their bond and how they support each other in their endeavors.The NFL safety player made his feelings known about how Biles' presence on the field helps him play better. Calling her an 'extra motivating factor,' he said:&quot;My thing is just being able to support one another and you just realize how much you are in love with each other. And for me, whenever I know my wife’s in the stands, I just play a little bit better, you know? She’s just the extra motivating factor for me,&quot; said Simone Biles' husband. Simone Biles was last seen on the mat during the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she bagged four medals, including three gold and a silver. Following this campaign, she was named Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year.