Simone Biles expresses love for husband Jonathan Owens while sharing heartfelt moment on football field

Simone Biles expressed her love for her husband, Jonathan Owens, as they shared a moment on an NFL field, seemingly in between the latter's practice session. Biles hardly misses her husband's games as she enjoys a downtime from gymnastics.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens tied the knot in 2023, the same year the latter began playing with the Green Bay Packers. Despite career engagements, she was often spotted on the sidelines of the NFL field, cheering Owens on during his matches. She continued to be a constant even during his time with the Chicago Bears in 2024 and 2025.

Now, as the Bears head to open the season on September 8, 2025, against the Minnesota Vikings, the most decorated gymnast has been accompanying Owens to practices and preseason matchups. In a recent Instagram story, Simone Biles and her husband shared an adorable moment on the field, cooling each other down with a small, battery-operated fan and exchanging smiles.

The 28-year-old added a voiceover, saying:

"This guy makes me feel like the prettiest girl in the world, He makes me feel extremely loved and adored and like I'm the only girl in the world."

She paired the note with a pair of white heart emojis.

Biles and Owens shared midfield moment; Instagram - @simonebiles

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens first met on Raya, a highly exclusive and membership-only dating app, in 2020. Their relationship only blossomed since then, and the couple got engaged in 2022.

Jonathan Owens on how his wife Simone Biles is the 'extra motivating factor' for him

Biles and Owens at the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Red Carpet - (Source: Getty)

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles graced the 2025 Met Gala blue carpet this year, echoing the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" theme. In an interview with E! News at the event, the couple discussed their experience of living life together with love and support. Owens, who has hardly played his games without his wife on the sidelines, shared that the latter's presence helps him play better.

"My thing is just being able to support one another and you just realize how much you are in love with each other. And for me, whenever I know my wife’s in the stands, I just play a little bit better, you know? She’s just the extra motivating factor for me," said the Chicago Bears safety.

Biles last competed at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she won four medals - three golds and a silver. Though she hasn't announced her retirement yet but she will likely hang up her leotards.

