Simone Biles' sister Adria reacts to gymnast cheering for her husband Jonathan Owens as he enters eighth year of NFL

Simone Biles' sister, Adria, recently shared her thoughts about the gymnast cheering for her husband Jonathan Owens. Owens is gearing up for his eighth year as an NFL player, where he currently represents the team of Chicago Bears.Biles recently shared a couple of intimate moments with Owens on her Instagram profile during the NFL preseason game against the Miami Dolphins. The Chicago Bears managed to draw the game on 24-24.Simone Biles captioned the post as,&quot;so it begins….. year 8 🧡&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAdria Biles couldn't help but comment on the same as she wrote in the comment section,&quot;Frickin Cute&quot;Screengrab of Adria Biles' comment on Simone Biles' post [Image Source : Simone Biles' Instagram]Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens had joined the NFL in 2018 as an undrafted free agent for the Arizona Cardinals. He was recruited to the reserve squad of Houston Texans in 2019, which he represented until 2022. Owens represented the Green Bay Packers for a while before ultimately joining the Chicago Bears in 2024.For the unversed, Simone Biles' sister Adria was a former gymnast, just like her elder sister. However, she left gymnastics in 2016 to pursue higher studies and a career in hygiene and dental assisting.When Simone Biles opened up about what motivates her to continue performingSimone Biles talks about her motivation to perform [Image Source : Getty]Simone Biles once recounted the reason behind her motivation to continue performing. The 27-year-old gymnast is the most decorated American gymnast of all time.In her conversation with the Olympics website, the gymnast revealed that she wants to perform to the best of her abilities before she ultimately decides to quit the sport. In her words,“I think mostly it was [thinking about] in 10 years, whenever I look back, do I want to have any regrets? Do I want to be watching say Worlds or Paris on the TV and be like, ‘Wow, if I would have just gone into the gym and just put a little effort in…’ Because I will always get to do whatever I want to do after my career is over.&quot;Simone Biles didn't make it clear if she would be available for the upcoming Olympics at Los Angeles or not. However, the gymnast has assured her followers that she isn't retiring anytime soon. Biles last participated at the Paris Olympics last year, where she won 3 gold medals and a silver medal.