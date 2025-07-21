Simone Biles unveils a bizarre collection while sharing a glimpse of her house

Simone Biles recently gave fans a small glimpse into her everyday life. The American shared a snap of the mansion she owns with husband Jonathan Owens and unveiled a bizarre collection that she has kept in her guest room.Biles is one of the most decorated gymnasts of all-time and she regularly interacts with fans, giving them behind-the-scenes looks into what her life away from gymnastics looks like. The American’s career has seen her win 11 Olympic and 30 World Championships medals and she's currently enjoying some time away from the sport.Most recently, Simone Biles took to her Instagram stories to share a snap of two huge baskets full of leotards for competitions and training. Explaining the photo, she wrote,“I just counted 386 leos in one of my guest rooms…!!! And that's no counting custom leos and Team USA leos. @gkelite ❤️❤️❤️.”Via @simonebiles on Instagram Biles first signed with GK Elite in 2015. The gymnast extended her partnership with the brand in 2021 and has since worked with them to create a line of exclusive leotards.Simone Biles returns to gymnastics world as she attends the 2025 US ClassicBiles at the 2025 ESPYs (Image Source: Getty)On the gymnastics end of things, Simone Biles had a hectic year in 2024. The American dominated national competitions before heading to Paris for the Olympic Games, where she won three gold medals and one silver medal.Since then, Biles has taken an extended hiatus from the sport, but she recently made an appearance at the 2025 US Classic to cheer for her fellow gymnasts, including former teammate Joscelyn Roberson. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSpeaking on what it meant to have the most decorated gymnast of all-time present to cheer for her, Roberson told Inside Gymnastics,“It means the world. I mean, she's the busiest human ever. She was at the SB three days, two days ago, and she called me and said like 'okay I have this and this but if you really want me there, I'll be there', and I was like, 'I kind of really want you there', and she's like 'Okay, so it's done’. And so she came, and she's just the best person and the biggest role model and support person I have.”For her part, Simone Biles has yet to announce a date for her return to gymnastics. While the American has previously taken time off from the sport after each Olympics, many fans remain unsure if they will be seeing her in action again.