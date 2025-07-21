  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Simone Biles unveils a bizarre collection while sharing a glimpse of her house

Simone Biles unveils a bizarre collection while sharing a glimpse of her house

By Riddhi Acharya
Modified Jul 21, 2025 00:55 GMT
The Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty
Simone Biles unveils a bizarre collection (Image Source: Getty)

Simone Biles recently gave fans a small glimpse into her everyday life. The American shared a snap of the mansion she owns with husband Jonathan Owens and unveiled a bizarre collection that she has kept in her guest room.

Ad

Biles is one of the most decorated gymnasts of all-time and she regularly interacts with fans, giving them behind-the-scenes looks into what her life away from gymnastics looks like. The American’s career has seen her win 11 Olympic and 30 World Championships medals and she's currently enjoying some time away from the sport.

Most recently, Simone Biles took to her Instagram stories to share a snap of two huge baskets full of leotards for competitions and training. Explaining the photo, she wrote,

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“I just counted 386 leos in one of my guest rooms…!!! And that's no counting custom leos and Team USA leos. @gkelite ❤️❤️❤️.”
Via @simonebiles on Instagram
Via @simonebiles on Instagram

Biles first signed with GK Elite in 2015. The gymnast extended her partnership with the brand in 2021 and has since worked with them to create a line of exclusive leotards.

Ad

Simone Biles returns to gymnastics world as she attends the 2025 US Classic

Biles at the 2025 ESPYs (Image Source: Getty)
Biles at the 2025 ESPYs (Image Source: Getty)

On the gymnastics end of things, Simone Biles had a hectic year in 2024. The American dominated national competitions before heading to Paris for the Olympic Games, where she won three gold medals and one silver medal.

Ad

Since then, Biles has taken an extended hiatus from the sport, but she recently made an appearance at the 2025 US Classic to cheer for her fellow gymnasts, including former teammate Joscelyn Roberson.

Ad

Speaking on what it meant to have the most decorated gymnast of all-time present to cheer for her, Roberson told Inside Gymnastics,

“It means the world. I mean, she's the busiest human ever. She was at the SB three days, two days ago, and she called me and said like 'okay I have this and this but if you really want me there, I'll be there', and I was like, 'I kind of really want you there', and she's like 'Okay, so it's done’. And so she came, and she's just the best person and the biggest role model and support person I have.”

For her part, Simone Biles has yet to announce a date for her return to gymnastics. While the American has previously taken time off from the sport after each Olympics, many fans remain unsure if they will be seeing her in action again.

About the author
Riddhi Acharya

Riddhi Acharya

Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Riddhi Acharya
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications