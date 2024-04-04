Simone Biles and her USA teammates receive World Championship rings after Antwerp exploits in 2023

Simone Biles and her USA Gymnastics teammates have received their World Champion rings after they won the team gold in Antwerp last year. Biles also won three more gold medals at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

After a dismal show at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics owing to mental health struggles, Biles was out of action for a very long time before she made a grand comeback at the World Championships. She won the women's all-around title for a record sixth time with a score of 58.399.

Biles also won the gold medals on balance beam and floor exercises. In addition to a silver medal on vault, the 27-year-old was part of USA's gold-winning women's gymnastics team that consisted of Skyle Blakely, Shilese Jones, Jocelyn Roberson, Leanne Wong, and Kayla Dicello.

USA Gymnastics posted a picture of the 2023 World Champion team, on X (formerly Twitter), wearing the rings received from USAG at the national team camp for April. They wrote:

"ring, ring. the World Champs are calling! The 2023 Women’s Worlds Team received their Championship rings from USAG at camp yesterday! (Don’t worry, Leanne’s is headed to her in Gainesville as she prepares for NCAA Regionals!)"

Leanne Wong was missing from the picture as well as the national team camp. However, the Gators’ gymnast is busy preparing for the NCAA Regionals, and her ring was sent to Gainesville, where the event takes place on April 3rd.

Simone Biles to start Gold Over America Tour in Houston

Simone Biles is pipped to bag a couple of gold medals for America at the Paris Olympics 2024. Weeks after the conclusion of the Games, the most decorated gymnast of all time will head to the Gold Over America Tour on October 19, with her first stop being Houston.

The tour will start on October 18 at Austin’s Moody Center, and some of the big stars set to feature in the squad alongside Simone Biles include Shilese Jones, Fred Richard, and Melaine Johnson.

"Join the excitement at The Gold Over America Tour, starring Simone Biles and featuring squad members Shilese Jones, Fred Richard, Mélanie Johanna De Jesus Dos Santos, and more. This celebration of world-class gymnastics is designed to inspire the next generation of champions." a statement on the tour's website read.

Biles was part of the 2021 edition of the tour as well. Despite struggling during the Olympics, the 27-year-old performed with fervent enthusiasm alongside Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Mykayla Skinner, and more.