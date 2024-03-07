Simone Biles-headlined Gold Over America Tour to have its 2nd edition

The Gold Over America Tour headlined by Simone Biles will be making a return after three years. The second edition of the tour was recently announced and the event will be held after the conclusion of the Paris Olympics.

The event will cover more than 30 cities across America, including Los Angeles and Chicago. Various prominent athletes such as Shilese Jones and Fred Richard will reportedly feature in the event, besides Biles. The event is scheduled for September 17 and will continue till November 3.

The Inside Gymnastics magazine announced the return of the Gold Over America Tour on X (formerly Twitter):

"On the heels of the historic competition in Paris, the Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour starring Simone Biles will visit more than 30 U.S. arenas this fall. Joining Simone are Shilese Jones, Fred Richard, Mélanie de Jesus dos Santos and more!!! The tour launches September 17 and will span 30 cities through November 3!

Biles shared her plans for creating an all-women tour back in 2019. The tour was based on an amalgamation of gymnastics and pop concerts and its main aim was to inspire the next generation of female athletes. During the 2021 event which took place after the Tokyo Olympics, Biles was accompanied by various other female gymnasts such as Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, etc.

Simone Biles' plans for the Paris Olympics 2024

The seven-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles will reportedly be back in the arena in May 2024, having withdrawn from the Winters Cup in February.

After making a return from a two-year break, Biles got back to competitive mode with the US Classics 2023. Later she featured in the National Championships where she qualified for the Antwerp Artistic World Championships.

In 2024, the Classics will be taking place between May 17-18 in Hartford, Connecticut. It will be followed by the 2024 US Gymnastics Championships which will be taking place between May 30 and June 2. Simone Biles is likely to be seen in either of the two events as she begins her proceeding for the 2024 Paris Olympic trials which will be taking place in Minneapolis between June 27-30.

Both the 2024 US Classics and the Gymnastics Championships are a way to qualify for the Olympic trials. However, Biles already has a place booked for the trials as she was part of the team at the World Athletics Championships in Belgium.

On qualifying for the Olympics, Biles will have a shot at breaking the record of having the most number of Olympic medals as a gymnast. She currently has seven Olympic laurels and is tied with Shannon Miller.