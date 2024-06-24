“Simone Manuel is an absolute champion” ; “I cried watching this” - Fans react as the American claims the 50m free title at the U.S Olympic Trials

Simone Manuel has just claimed the 50m freestyle title at the U.S Olympic Trials, and fans were left stunned at her accomplishment. For the American, this marks her second consecutive gold in the event, having won the 50m free at the Tokyo Olympic Trials as well.

Going into this finals race at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Manuel was far from the favorite to win gold. While she had once been one of America's frontrunners in this event, having won silver in the 50m free at the Rio Olympics, her time in her heats and semifinals didn't promise a lot.

In the heats, she clocked a time of 24.58 seconds, placing her fifth overall. In the semifinals, she touched the wall in 24.51 seconds, making her the fourth-fastest qualifier behind Gretchen Walsh, Torri Huske, and Abbey Weitzeil. Her time placed her exactly 0.45 seconds behind top qualifier Walsh.

The final, however, was a different story. In a frenzied race, Simone Manuel clocked a 24.13, finishing just 0.02 seconds ahead of Walsh. Reacting to this race by the Americans, fans were left amazed, with one writing,

“Simone Manuel deserves all of her flowers. She's an absolute champion. @NBCOlympics please post the #RowdyCam during this race! Total classic. #SwimTrials24.”

Another fan added that they got tearful after the race, writing,

“I cried watching this. Seeing black women be doubted again and again, and then getting to watch them come fighting back, will always be special to me.”

Here is how other fans reacted to Simone Manuel winning the 50m freestyle at the U.S Olympic Swimming Trials:

“I am so incredibly happy for Simone Manuel. Swimming is hard physically and mentally and your successes and failures are measured in hundredths of seconds. It can be daunting. Love tonight’s happy ending for Simone. #SwimTrials24 ❤️🏊‍♀️❤️,” one fan wrote.

“SCREAMING AND CHEERING!!! Go Simone!!!!’ another added.

“So excited for Simone! Can’t wait to see this absolute light of the sports world in 🇫🇷💙❤️🤍,” one X user commented.

“When the crowd erupts, I cry. Team Simone all the way! 👑👑👑,” yet another fan chimed in.

Simone Manuel in shock after her 50m freestyle victory

After the 50m freestyle finals at the U.S Olympic Swimming Trials, Simone Manuel was left in visible disbelief over the feat she had just achieved.

The race began with Walsh getting a strong start, and Manuel trailing the top three qualifiers by a bit. However, with just a little over 10 meters left, the five-time Olympic medalist switched into a different gear, touching the wall ahead of the University of Virginia star by just 0.02 seconds.

After the race was done, Simone Manuel looked at the board in shock, seemingly in disbelief that she'd won. The American could be seen mouthing ‘what’ as she shook her head over and over again.

After the race, Manuel told the media that she wasn't feeling her best after her lukewarm performance in the semifinals, and spent some time going through videos of her winning races to get her confidence up.

"I wasn't feeling real confident after last night. I spent a lot of time watching races where I won. I wanted to channel that Simone because I know I'm a winner.”

This 24.13-second victory marks the fastest Simone Manuel has gone since the 2019 World Championships, proving that the American is back and better than ever.

With this gold, she has also joined Jenny Thompson and Dara Torres as the only American women to win multiple 50m freestyle titles at the Olympic Trials since 1988. At the 2024 Paris Olympics, fans will now get to see Manuel in action in two races, the 4x100m freestyle relay, as well as the individual 50m freestyle.