"Slayyeddiddd" - Simone Biles shows off new hairstyle on Valentine's Day

Simone Biles has freshened up a bit on Valentine's Day and has got a new hairstyle. The American gymnast is married to the Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens.

Biles shared her new hairstyle in an Instagram story on Friday and was spotted with long, curly braids. She wore a stylish outfit, a white short-sleeved shirt and grey sweatpants, and credited her hairstylist with the caption:

"Slayyeddiddd."

The 27-year-old had also put a few curls on her dog Lilo, whom she once described as a “chill, calm, laid-back dog,”

"Lilo also got her haid did," she wrote

Simone Biles' Instagram stories

Biles has been on a break since the end of the second edition of the Gold Over America Tour, during which she headlined the show in all 32 cities. She has since gone on short vacations with Owens, including a week-long trip to Switzerland.

The couple also visited the gymnast's former coach, Cecile Landi, at her new training center at the University of Georgia. Landi coached Biles since 2017 before going to Georgia Gymnastics following the 2024 Paris Olympics, where Biles won four medals.

The 27-year-old led Team USA to a gold medal in the team competition before becoming the oldest gymnast in 72 years to win the Olympic all-around title. She then reclaimed her vault title as well before settling for silver in the floor exercise finals.

"I've accomplished way more than my wildest dreams" - Simone Biles after Paris Olympics

Simone Biles at the the 58th Annual CMA Awards - Show - Source: Getty

Simone Biles had made it clear before the start of the 2024 Paris Olympics that she was aiming for redemption. The American gymnast had withdrawn from several events in Tokyo and was unsure of being able to compete again before making the Olympic team last year.

Biles did exactly that, and after securing her 11th career medal in the floor exercise, she had achieved her wildest dreams.

"I've accomplished way more than my wildest dreams, not just at this Olympics but in the sport, so I can't be mad at my performances.

"I'm pretty proud of myself and it's always so exciting to compete," Simone Biles said (via BBC)

With 30 world medals and 11 at the Olympics, Biles is the most decorated gymnast in history. While the 27-year-old has hinted at retiring before the 2028 LA Olympics, she hasn't entirely ruled out an appearance, and fans would hope she agrees to a last dance at the home Games.

