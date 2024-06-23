Snoop Dogg arrives at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials to witness Sha'Carri Richardson, Noah Lyles & others compete for spots in Paris

American rapper Snoop Dogg is was among the spectators present at the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon to witness the U.S. Olympic trials. The 52-year-old made a statement as he arrived at the stadium, with the fans who had already arrived expressing their excitement to see him.

The likes of Noah Lyles and Sha'Carri Richardson are all competing in the trials, among other top athletes from the United States.

In a video shared by the USATF X (Twitter) handle, Snoop Dogg could be seen walking alongside Noah Lyles’s mother, Keisha Caine.

Attending the trials will see him get a chance to witness the thrilling performances of triple World Champion Lyles, world 100m champion Sha’Carri Richardson, world 200m silver medallist Gabby Thomas, and three-time world champion Grant Holloway.

Richardson has already competed in the women’s 100m heats and semifinal and she awaits the moment of truth in the final but there is no doubt that the 24-year-old will make the cut to the Olympics. In the heats, she clocked 10.88 to win her respective heat with an untied shoe, while in the semifinal, she clocked an impressive 10.86.

Lyles has also been off to a great start to his campaign, clocking 9.92 to cross the finish line and automatically qualify for the semifinal of the race.

Snoop Dogg to join NBC Olympics team for Paris 2024

Snoop Dogg will be keen to make the Paris 2024 Olympic Games memorable for viewers after he was announced as a "Special Correspondent" in Paris for the Olympic Primetime Show on NBC and Peacock in the USA.

Dogg will be reporting live from the French Capital to update fans on what will be happening from July 26, the first day of the Olympic Games. He will also get a chance to speak with NBC Olympics host Mike Tirico and visit with athletes and their friends and families.

The announcement was made during the halftime of Sunday Night Football's NFL coverage of the Green Bay Packers' win against the Minnesota Vikings on January 1, 2024.

"I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris. It’s a celebration of skill, dedication, and the pursuit of greatness," Snoop Dogg said in a press release as per NBC.

"We’re going to have some amazing competitions and, of course, I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix. It’s going to be the most epic Olympics ever, so stay tuned, and keep it locked. Let’s elevate, celebrate, and make these games unforgettable, smoke the competition, and may the best shine like gold. Peace and Olympic LOVE, ya dig?"

However, this is not the first time he will be making his appearance at the Olympic Games, as he provided several commentary highlights during the previous edition in Tokyo.

The rapper debuted alongside comedian Kevin Hart in the Peacock show 'Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg.'