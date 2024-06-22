Shaquille O'Neal shares the moment when Snoop Dogg crowned Kendrick Lamar ‘King of the West’ after L.A. concert

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal shared his respect for Kendrick Lamar after the rapper brought together 25 Los Angeles artists for his Juneteenth concert. The artists went viral after bringing a lot of high-profile people to the stage when performing 'Not Like Us,' a diss track aimed at Drake.

NBA stars like Russell Westbrook, DeMar DeRozan, James Harden and even LeBron James were in attendance. Snoop Dogg shared a message from Canada, celebrating Kendrick Lamar's success and the fact that he united people, calling him the 'king of the West' after this show.

"Sending a big shoutout to K.Dot and all the homies in the West that stood together, unified, organized, in piece and love. That was beautiful, that was fun to watch. Beautiful to see all of my people coming together. K.Dot, you are the king of the West. That's the kind of s**t kings do. We unite," Snoop Dogg said.

Shaquille O'Neal re-shared this post on his Instagram story, agreeing with Snoop Dogg's sentiment about Lamar's status.

Shaquille O'Neal shared Snoop Dogg's video about Kendrick Lamar (Credit: IG/shaq)

Busta Rhymes also crowned Lamar as a king on an Instagram post showing the speech the younger rapper offered at this show.

"We put this sh*t together just for y'all. N****s are showing love and respecting each other. Y'all don't know how we put this s**t together, man, and it's unity... This s**t ain't got nothing to do with no motherf***ing song at this point, ain't got nothing to do with back and forth records.

"It got everything to do with this moment right here. That's what this s**t was about, to bring all of us to motherf***ing together," Lamar declared.

Shaquille O'Neal also shared this post on his Instagram story.

Shaquille O'Neal also shared Busta Rhymes' post celebrating Lamar (Credit: IG/shaq)

Kendrick Lamar's producer gave Shaquille O'Neal a backhanded compliment

Before O'Neal showed his respect to Kendrick Lamar, the four-time NBA champion received a sort of backhanded compliment from the producer behind Kendrick Lamar's 'Meet the Grahams,' another diss track aimed at Drake.

O'Neal created his own label, "T.W.Is.M." (also known as TWIZM), which stood for "The World is Mine."

The Alchemist Type Beat, who produced Kendrick's track, made a joke about this name and how Shaq came up with it.

"You can only hope that in your lifetime the stars will align for you in a magical form and you can witness god’s work like that one day when Shaq came up with TWIZM," Alchemist Type Beat wrote on X.

Now, Shaq is giving flowers to Lamar, agreeing that the Pulitzer Award winner is the king of the West.