"So awesome, congratulations!" - Phil Heath reacts to Dwayne Johnson's grandmother Lia Maivia, getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

American bodybuilder Phil Heath expressed his delight for Dwayne Johnson after it was announced that the latter's grandmother Lia Maivia, would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The announcement of the induction came on Tuesday, with Johnson sharing a video tribute for his late grandmother. In the clip, fans can see The Rock visiting his grandparents' grave at Diamond Head Memorial Park in Honolulu, Hawaii, before he goes on to introduce Maivia as a ‘pioneer in our business of professional wrestling’.

Maivia was one of the first-ever female promoters of professional wrestling, taking over Polynesian Pro Wrestling in 1982 after the death of her Hall of Famer husband "High Chief" Peter Maivia.

One of the biggest successes of Lia Maivia’s career was the 1985 ‘A Hot Summer Night’ event, which drew crowds of more than 20,000 and starred wrestlers like Andre the Giant, Ric Flair, Rocky Johnson, Dusty Rhodes, and Antonio Inoki.

Reacting to this news, Phil Heath took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate Dwayne Johnson and his grandmother, writing,

“@TheRock, @WWE, So awesome!!!! Congratulations”

Heath and Johnson share a good friendship, with the former recently revealing that the inspiration for his documentary “Breaking Olympia: The Phil Heath story” came to him in a workout session with Johnson.

In an Instagram post where the duo can be seen doing a set of preacher curls on an EZ bar, Heath wrote,

"The 'Arm Day' that turned into a deep discussion about me going back to the Olympia Stage in 2020 to film Breaking Olympia. I guess we can all agree that this was one hell of a productive training session.”

Dwayne Johnson is a producer for the Breaking Olympia documentary, and features in the piece as well.

Phil Heath labels Arnold Schwarzenegger the ‘GOAT’ of bodybuilding

Phil Heath and Arnold Schwarzenegger are tied second in the list of most successful Mr. Olympia bodybuilders, with each having claimed seven titles apiece. Fans often engage in discussions about which one of the two is the better athlete, but for Heath the answer is clear.

In a recent appearance on Ladbible, the American was asked if Schwarzenegger was the ‘GOAT, to which he replied without hesitation,

"Arnold Schwarzenegger is the GOAT and here’s why, he was able to do something such as win Mr. Olympia seven times, just like myself."

"However, it’s what he did with that mentality and that body of work on that bodybuilding stage, transcending his body with his mind, getting into acting when he was told that he could never do it because of his accent."

While Heath and Schwarzenegger are tied in second place on the list of most successful Mr. Olympia bodybuilders, the first place is shared by Ronnie Coleman and Lee Haney, who have eight titles each.