"So blessed to have you by my side" - Stephen Nedoroscik pens a heartfelt message for his DWTS partner Rylee Arnold after advancing to final

Stephen Nedoroscik recently shared a heartfelt message for his Dancing With the Stars partner Rylee Arnold, after advancing to the final. The duo will compete for the Mirrorball Trophy alongside four other pairs, including fellow Paris Olympics medalist Ilona Maher.

The gymnast and the pro dancer pair performed Cha-Cha and ballroom dance during the ninth episode, scoring 25/30 and 28/30, respectively. Although the pair finished in the bottom, they earned a place in the final round, as no eliminations were conducted in the semifinal round.

Right after securing a place in the final, Arnold composed a touching message, expressing her gratitude to Nedoroscik for being by her side throughout the journey.

"Made it to the finale of DWTS!!!✨🫶🏼🥹😭 I don’t know how to put into words the way I felt when I knew we had made it to the finale cause it was truly so special," Arnold wrote.

"I’m the luckiest to have Steve on this journey with me and I know for a fact we were paired together for a reason cause I truly have made a lifelong friend out of him and it has been the most happy, fulfilling and most amazing season I could ever ask for🥹 So Steve THANK YOU!!!! WE DID IT," she added.

To which Nedoroscik replied by stating his deep appreciation for her.

"You have made this journey unforgettable, I’m so blessed to have you by my side," the gymnast wrote. "Let’s enjoy every last moment we have and give it our all this week."

Screenshot of Instagram post.

"I just really enjoy it" - Stephen Nedoroscik opens on how Rylee Arnold helped him overcome his insecurities

Stephen Nedoroscik of the United States celebrates his bronze medal win at the Paris Olympics (Image Source: Getty)

Stephen Nedoroscik recently reflected on his past insecurities about dancing before making an appearance on DWTS.

In an interview with Lightweights Podcast with Joe Vulpis, he stated that Rylee Arnold's guidance helped him overcome his doubts and embrace the joy of dancing.

"I didn't really want to dance ever so I was just like you know what 'I suck at this, I'm never going to do it,' and then like I got the call for Dancing With the Stars," he said.

"I'm so lucky because I got Riley paired with me and we have very similar energy. So like immediately I was a little embarrassed because I wasn't picking up on the steps very fast but like she saw how motivated I was and like if I'm doing this I'm going all out so like that's what I've been doing and like I've been getting compliments like all around and that alone just chips away at those insecurities. So I've gotten to the point now where I just really enjoy it." (1:15 onwards)

Stephen Nedoroscik's appearance at the DWTS came after his victorious streak at the Paris Olympics, securing two bronze medals.

