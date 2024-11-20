"Blocking half my vision" - Stephen Nedoroscik on what happened with his glasses during DWTS semifinals

Stephen Nedoroscik opened up this week about what happened to his glasses performance during his semifinals on Dancing With the Stars. The gymnast has moved into the finals with his dance partner, Rylee Arnold.

The 26-year-old gymnast faced a slight hurdle during his semifinal performance as his spectacles first got crooked and then fell off, but he continued his performance. Nedoroscik and Arnold performed a tango on "Sweet Disposition" by The Temper Trap.

The couple scored a total of 28 points in the second round of the semifinal night of DWTS. Following this performance, the gymnast opened up about what happened on the stage. He revealed that the crooked glasses were blocking his vision.

He said (via ABC News),

"That was crazy. My glasses went crooked, I couldn't fix them and Rylee looked at me and said see ya. And I'm so happy she did that because they were totally blocking half my vision.

"I actually don't have any depth perception at all anyways, so that wasn't the biggest issue for me. The biggest issue was the plastic frames were literally in front of my eyes. So I, like, it was blocking half my vision, that thing."

Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner, Rylee Arnold, commended the gymnast for his hard work

Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold recently appeared on Access Hollywood's "Behind the Easle," where Arnold spoke about the Olympian's hard work and commended the way he has made a name for himself.

Arnold said,

"What I've learned about Stephen is he is probably the most hard-working person ever. He is so devoted to everything he does; he has, like, made a name for himself, and he went to the Olympics and did such an amazing job; it was just so cool. He's just taken this whole life into a crazy way."

Meanwhile, Nedoroscik appreciated Arnold for her positivity and said,

"One thing that I've learned about Rylee, besides dancing, is that she is not just positive for the cameras. She is a very positive person, and it is really infectious."

The gymnast came into the limelight after his performances at the Paris Olympics. He earned the highest score of 14.866 in the team all-around event and helped Team USA win a bronze medal. This was the first Olympic medal in 16 years in gymnastics for the US men's team. Following this, Stephen Nedoroscik also won a bronze medal in the pommel horse event.

