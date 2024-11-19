Stephen Nedoroscik explains reason behind Rylee Arnold driving him to rehearsals

Stephen Nedoroscik explained why his Dancing With the Stars partner Rylee Arnold drives him to the rehearsals every day. He also shared how the duo engages in fun music and rapping sessions when the vibes are right.

Nedoroscik, who anchored the US men's gymnastics team to the bronze podium (the first podium in eight years) and clinched the pommel horse third position at the 2024 Paris Games, shifted his attention to dancing soon after. He was the first celebrity to be entered in the Dancing With the Stars roster. Having partnered with professional dancer Rylee Arnold, the Olympian has been making waves since his live performance on the premiere night.

The past week, the dancing duo performed Vinesse waltz and secured a spot in the semi-finals. Following their qualification, Nedoroscik and Arnold candidly conversed with Access Hollywood, while making portraits.

When Arnold revealed that she drives Stephen Nedoroscik to rehearsals every day, the Olympian explained why.

"I don't have a license. I'm not technically banned from driving, but as someone who is very sensitive to sunlight to the point where I can't see in the sunlight, and the fact I don't have depth perception, I don't think driving is a good idea. So Riley drives me to rehearsal and we have fantastic times in there," Nedoroscik said.

The double Olympic medalist added:

"We vibe out to songs. She shows me new music because she jokes I don't know any music. We haven't done karaoke. I'm a little embarrassed to sing so I don't usually but every now and then when the vibes are right, we'll start rapping or something."

Stephen Nedoroscik recently accompanied his girlfriend Tess McCracken and went on a double date with Rylee Arnold and her boyfriend, Walker Lyons at the premiere of 'Wicked'.

Stephen Nedoroscik appreciated Rylee Arnold for her infectious energy on the DWTS stage

Nedoroscik and his dancing partner have built a strong friendship over their time together at the DWTS. In a recent interview with Access Hollywood, the pommel horse medalist noted how working with Arnold became effortless because of her positive mindset.

"One thing that I've learned about Riley besides dancing is that she's not just positive for the camera. She's a very positive person and it's infectious. It's really nice to be around and I think that since we're both kind of positive people it makes it very easy to work with each other," he said [0:14].

Arnold then shared her take on Nedoroscik, calling him the 'most hardworking person ever', having aced dancing and made a name for himself on the international stage.

