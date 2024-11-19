"Stephen Nedoroscik is probably the most hard-working person ever" - Paris Olympics medalist lauded by DWTS partner

American Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik was lauded by his Dancing With The Stars partner Rylee Arnold, who commended the athlete for his dedication and hard work. The duo has made it to the semifinal stage of the show.

Nedoroscik was the first contestant revealed for season 33 of Dancing With The Stars following his Paris Olympics campaign in August. He played a major role in the US men's gymnastics team's historic success at the Games. The 26-year-old helped Team USA win their first team Olympic gymnastics medal in 16 years and then earned an individual bronze on the pommel horse, becoming the first American gymnast to achieve the feat in eight years.

Nedoroscik joined the cast of Dancing With The Stars the same month, where he partnered with the third-place finisher of the World Dance Sport Championship Rylee Arnold. The duo has captivated fans of the show for months and now reached the seventh week of DWTS.

Stephen Nedoroscik and Arnold have built a strong bond with each other during this time and have applauded each other's commitment. This mutual admiration was evident during their appearance on Access Hollywood's Behind the Easel special on YouTube.

"What I've learned about Stephen is he is probably the most hard-working person ever," Arnold said. "He is so devoted to everything he does; he has, like, made a name for himself, and he went to the Olympics and did such an amazing job; it was just so cool. He's just taken this whole life into a crazy way." [0:33 onwards]

Nedoroscik said about Arnold:

"One thing that I've learned about Rylee, besides dancing, is that she is not just positive for the cameras. She is a very positive person, and it is really infectious."

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold go on a double date with their partners Tess McCracken and Walker Lyons

Stephen Nedoroscik is dating his Penn State college mate, Tess McCracken, while Rylee Arnold is in a relationship with USC Trojans tight end Walker Lyons. Both Arnold and Nedoroscik had previously expressed their desire to go on a double date, and this recently became a reality when they attended the premiere of Ariana Grande's Wicked.

Arnold posted the pictures from their double date on Instagram and captioned the post:

"DOUBLE DATE NIGHT!!! We are so excited for the wicked premiere tonight!!!"

Arnold has also formed a great bond with Stephen Nedoroscik's girlfriend and mentioned that they got along well.

