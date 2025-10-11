  • home icon
  "So COOL" - Riley Gaines reacts as Madisen Skinner shares excitement about spotting her latest ad on massive NYC billboards for first time

"So COOL" - Riley Gaines reacts as Madisen Skinner shares excitement about spotting her latest ad on massive NYC billboards for first time

By Harshvardhan Shankar
Modified Oct 11, 2025 15:42 GMT
Riley Gaines at the 10X Ladies Conference, Miami - Source: Getty
Riley Gaines at the 10X Ladies Conference, Miami - Source: Getty

American political activist Riley Gaines shared her reaction as pro volleyball player Madisen Skinner couldn't contain her excitement about featuring in massive billboards that displayed her latest advertisement in New York City. Skinner featured in a Nike x SKIMS advertisement alongside other female athletes such as Serena Williams, Jordan Chiles and Sha'Carri Richardson. SKIMS was co-founded by Kim Kardashian in 2019.

Gaines showed her support for Skinner as she featured in the advertisement that debuted the Nike and SKIMS collection. The former NCAA swimmer recently announced that she welcomed a baby girl named Margot with her husband, Louis Barker. Gaines has been married to Barker since 2022, with the couple first meeting as student-athletes at the University of Kentucky.

In a post on Instagram, Skinner shared her excitement as she featured on massive billboards in NYC:

"Right when I start to think life can’t get any better… THANK YOU JESUS🥹"
Riley Gaines commented on the post, writing:

"Shut up this is so COOL"
Still taken from Skinner's Instagram (source: @madisenskinner/Instagram)
Still taken from Skinner's Instagram (source: @madisenskinner/Instagram)

Madisen Skinner plays for LOVB Austin as well as the US National Volleyball team. She competed for the University of Kentucky for two seasons in collegiate volleyball.

Riley Gaines and Louis Barker discuss their parenting style

Gaines and Barker at a Turning Point USA Summit - Source: Getty
Gaines and Barker at a Turning Point USA Summit - Source: Getty

Riley Gaines and Louis Barker recently discussed their parenting style and how they plan to raise their child. According to FOX News, they said:

"I want them to see that me and Riley are on a team, that we’re on the same page. It’s not mommy versus daddy. It’s mom and dad together. We are one. The one thing I would hate more than anything is for Margot to run to Riley and say, ‘Hey can I do this.’ She says no and she comes to me and I say yes. That inconsistency is something that would drive me nuts." - Louis Barker
"It makes sense and I think to set that example is an example that kids are lacking No. 1. Like, we see that in how whether it’s kids who think that there’s no consequences. Like, we see it all the time – kids who are lacking that direction or example in the home. And we see it in the world, in our culture, or society or in school or whatever it is. And I think to be that for our kids I think is really important." - Riley Gaines

Riley Gaines and Louis Barker also discussed other topics, such as the delivery process as well as their first week at home with Margot.

