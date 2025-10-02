Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick speaks out on sponsorship challenges in Riley Gaines backed XX-XY athletics new ad

Nebraska Volleyball star Rebekah Allick was one of the many female athletes featured in the latest advertisement of the athletic apparel brand, XX-XY Athletics, where she highlighted sponsorship challenges faced by female athletes. The brand is backed by political activist Riley Gaines, who is a strong advocate for the exclusion of transgender women in women's sports. Rebekah Allick and the Nebraska Volleyball team have enjoyed a strong start to their season, going undefeated so far under new head coach Dani Busboom Kelly. Allick recently made history by moving to fifth-place on Nebraska's all-time career blocks list, surpassing Canadian Sarah Pavan. She is set to play next this Friday for the Huskers against Penn State. Allick featured in XX-XY Athletics' latest advertisement, which asked multiple female athletes about when they will know they have 'won' the fight against the inclusion of transgender women in women's sports. &quot;When female athletes can speak up without fear of losing sponsorships, I'll know.&quot; - Rebekah Allick View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRebekah Allick and the Nebraska Volleyball team will also play against Rutgers University this Saturday, after their match against Penn State. Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick on what made her fall in love with volleyballAllick at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Source: GettyRebekah Allick was recently asked about what made her fall in love with volleyball. In an interview with Matt Rhule on Nebraska Athletics, Allick said: (1:33 onwards)&quot;Oh my gosh, it was hard. I got really bored in basketball. It just came really natural. My mom was a basketball player in college. My dad was also a college athlete. And so, I don't know. The handle of it all came pretty quick. I would argue that if I had goggles sooner, I probably would have never joined volleyball because my jump shot was always off and now it makes sense why. It was the goggles. I didn't get contacts until I was in college.&quot;She also discussed her long-term goals: &quot;Well, a lot of it I don't actually know just because I'm trying to take it day by day with God. But long-term goals, I would love to be a mom. I want to be married. So, I would love that. I want to have as many kids as possible. I want to have won an Olympics, so I want a gold medal representing the best country in the world. And I want to actually own my own like construction business.&quot;Rebekah Allick recorded a career-high-tying 13 kills and a hitting percentage of .750 in the Nebraska Volleyball team's last match against Maryland.