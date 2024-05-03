"So everyone is on drugs?"-Tara Davis-Woodhall backs husband Hunter Woodhall after receiving backlash due to frustration with faster time expectations

Tara Davis-Woodhall recently supported her husband, Para-athlete Hunter Woodhall, after he received backlash on voicing his frustration on faster times expectations from athletes.

Recently, Hunter Woodhall expressed his discontent with the persistent demands of faster speeds from the athletes in competitions. Woodhall associated the slower times with the initial phase of the Olympic season, where the athletes are still finding their peak performance. He also highlighted the intensive training schedules athletes undergo before the world's greatest sporting event.

An online media personality Raes Take TV, responding to Hunter Woodhall's perspective, expressed their admiration for the American athlete while criticizing the current generation for being "soft and sensitive". Further, they also opined that the athletes might be exercising caution due to fear of doping allegations and wrote,

"I love Hunter," wrote the fan. "But this new generation is double “s” to me. Soft and sensitive. You ain’t gotta defend what us critics are saying. Now let’s keep it a buck. Ain’t nobody loading lol. Tell the truth. A lot of folks had to get off the super juice and a lot of folks being cautious with their super juice clock."

Tara Davis-Woodhall, who tied the knot with the Paralympian on October 16, 2022, backed her husband with a response of her own and wrote,

"So everyone is on drugs? i guess you would know…"

"You look like a boy with those muscles" - Tara Davis-Woodhall reflects on suffering from body dysmorphia

Tara Davis-Woodhall speaks during the Team USA Media Summit in New York City.

Tara Davis-Woodhall recently reflected on suffering from body dysmorphia as a young athlete. She represented the United States of America at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where she finished in sixth place.

Two years later, she secured a silver medal in the long jump at the 2023 WAC in Budapest. During the Team USA Media Summit, she looked back at the time she was suffering from body dysmorphia and shared an unpleasant experience she faced in school.

"Even in middle school, I wore a sweatshirt every single day because the boys would be like, 'You look like a boy with those muscles."

Taking inspiration from the 2023 World Champion Ivana Spanovic's physique, Woodhall recognized the importance of a muscular frame to achieve glory.

"When she was at the World Championships, I saw her body in a way I've never seen her body," she said. "It was fit. It was so muscular. It was so toned. I knew that is what it takes to become the best. I knew that I could just take my body to the next level and be okay with it," Woodhall added.

Tara Davis-Woodhall's recent exploits include bagging a gold medal at the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow.