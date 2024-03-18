Hunter Woodhall celebrates record-breaking 100m win with wife Tara Davis-Woodhall at the US Paralympics Track and Field National Championships

American athlete Hunter Woodhall was recently spotted celebrating his 100m win with his wife Tara Davis-Woodhall at the US Paralympics Track and Field National Championships. The 25-year-old’s joy soared to greater heights as he, alongside winning the event, set the 100m PR & T62 American record.

Hunter Woodhall is currently competing in The US Paralympics Track and Field National Championships by Toyota, scheduled from March 15-17. The athlete cemented his 100m win by racing to a record-breaking 11.00s on Saturday.

He achieved the PR and T62 American records by leaving behind his competitors, Blaker Leeper and Lucas Jundt. They were placed second and third with a timing of 11.52s and 12.39s, respectively.

After his much-needed win, Hunter Woodhall celebrated with his wife and athlete, Tara Davis-Woodhall. He walked up to his long-jumper wife, sitting in the audience, as she hugged him with utmost joy, followed by an adorable kiss. Take a look:

Woodhall’s national win was crucial for his athletic path ahead in 2024. It will benefit him in the upcoming Para Athletics World Championships in May in Kobe, Japan.

Hunter Woodhall penned a gratitude note on winning the 100m race at the national championships

On winning the 100m race, Hunter Woodhall shared a gratitude post on his Instagram. He posted a short document of his preparation journey. Woodhall added a note, expressing that he was “not as confident” due to the changes in his prep process. He wrote,

"100M American Record T62 and PR in my first race. We have made so many changes this year and I was unsure how it would translate. I was nervous to compete, and not as confident as I’d like to be with so many new variables."

He further added that his win felt “validating” and pushed him for the upcoming championships:

It’s so validating to see results already coming in so early in the season. It’s just the start, and I’m excited to continue working through challenges and keep getting faster 💪🏼”

He thanked his wife, coach, and his team for their constant support:

"Would like to thank everyone in my corner, couldn’t do it without them. @_taarra_ @tracktravis479 @dr.noahmoos @trackstrength @alexandtrack"

At last, he added his excitement to compete in the 400m finals at the national championship on Sunday. Woodhall wrote,

"400m finals tomorrow morning!! Let’s go further!!"

Hunter Woodhall is a three-time Paralympic medalist in the 200m and 400m races. He grabbed his first silver Paralympic medal on his debut in 2016 in the 200m T44 race.

That year, the American athlete also bagged a bronze medal in the 400m T44 race. He continued his medal streak in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by winning the bronze medal in the 400m T62 race.