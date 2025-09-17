"So proud"- Gabby Thomas, Tara Davis-Woodhall and others send support to Julien Alfred as her World Championships 2025 journey ends

Julien Alfred’s World Championships campaign came to a close after a hamstring injury forced her out of competition. Despite the setback, the Saint Lucian sprinter celebrated winning her first world medal, while fellow stars, including Gabby Thomas, Tara Davis-Woodhall, and Anna Hall, sent messages of support.The Saint Lucian sprinter sustained a hamstring injury during her preparations for the women’s 100m final, which forced her to withdraw from the 200m. Despite running with the injury, Alfred crossed the line in 10.84s to secure bronze in the women’s 100m at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. Melissa Jefferson took gold in a meet record of 10.61, while Tia Clayton secured silver with a personal best of 10.76.Post-race, Alfred shared her thoughts on Instagram, writing:“Always proud to wave my flag 🇱🇨🥉. Thank you for all the support! This year was a true testament of my faith. Although my championship run was cut short, I’m grateful to walk away with some hardware. Thank you God, the journey continues ❤️” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post got support from fellow athletes. Tara Davis-Woodhall, who won the long jump title in Tokyo, wrote:“So proud of you.”Olympic champion Gabby Thomas, who withdrew from Worlds weeks earlier due to an Achilles injury, reacted with:“🙏🏽👏🏽”Heptathlon favorite Anna Hall added:“Super 🌟”Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian's Athlos commented:“What a history maker you are ❤️✨”Two-time Olympian Shevon Nieto added:“👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾”Screenshot of Instagram story (IG/@julien.alfred). Julien Alfred’s withdrawal leaves the 200m wide open. She had posted the world-leading 21.71s earlier this season. Now, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, the second-fastest this season, with 21.84, has a chance to become the first woman since Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce to sweep the 100m and 200m at a single World Championships. Other contenders include reigning champion Shericka Jackson, Anavia Battle, and Brittany Brown.Another major name, Gabby Thomas, the 2024 Olympic 200m gold medalist who edged Julien Alfred in Paris, also withdrew before Worlds with an Achilles injury.How did Julien Alfred perform in the Women’s 100m at the 2025 World Athletics Championships?Day 3 - World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: GettyJulien Alfred opened her campaign by winning Heat 4 in 10.94s, advancing comfortably to the semifinals. She carried her form through, running 10.93s in her semifinal heat ahead of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce to qualify strongly for the final.In the final, despite carrying her hamstring injury, Alfred showed an impressive run, clocking 10.84s to win her first World Championships medal