"So proud"- Talitha Diggs pens an emotional note as her mother sets American Masters Record in her first race after 25 years

Talitha Diggs recently praised her mother, the legendary sprinter, Joetta Clark Diggs, who clocked 28.62s in the 200m at the USATF Masters Indoor Championships. Joetta ran after 25 years and set a new American record in the 60-64 women’s age category.

Ad

Talitha Diggs, the Nike athlete who has established herself as a promising 400m runner in the US, hails from an athletic family. Her mother, Joetta Clark Diggs, dominated the sporting world from 1988 to 2002. She competed in four Olympic editions in 1988, 1992, 1996 and 2000. Specializing in the 800m and 1500m, Diggs won five Outdoor Championships between 1979 and 2000 and never skipped an indoor or outdoor race in 28 straight years.

Now a retired athlete, Joetta supports her daughter, Talitha's athletic endeavors. But the tables turned at the 2025 USATF Masters Indoor Championships, where the mother made waves on the track and the daughter cheered on from the sidelines. The 62-year-old competed in the 200m in the 60-64 women's age category, clocking 28.62s and setting a new American record.

Ad

Trending

Talitha expressed pride in her mother for achieving such a feat 25 years after hanging her shoes. The former shared a carousel on her Instagram and wrote:

"MY MOM IS AMAZING and is your new 200m American Masters Record Holder🇺🇸 she ran 28.62 in the 200m at 62 years old and this was her first race in 25 years. PLUS this was my first time watching her compete and it was incredible🥺 i am so so so so proud of my momma jo @joettaolympian !!! #her."

Ad

Ad

Talitha Diggs' mother Joetta Clark beamed with pride as she made her family proud with a historical feat at the 2024 Millrose Games

Talitha Diggs at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024 - Day Three - (Source: Getty)

Joetta Clark, her sister Hazel, and her sister-in-law Jearl Miles Clark became the 'First Family of Track & Field’ thanks to their dominance on track, especially in the 800m event. When Talitha Diggs triumphed in the 300m at the 2024 Millrose Games, she repeated her mother's winning feat from 1977. The latter penned a heartfelt note that day, writing:

Ad

"So proud of my daughter Talitha Diggs for her amazing victory at the Millrose Games season opener! Making history as the first mother-daughter duo to conquer this event, alongside my sister Hazel as the first sisters to win. Shoutout to our family legacy in track, with sister-in-law Jearl Miles-Clark also among the Millrose champions. And let’s not forget Talitha’s impressive win at the High School Invitational 300!" the caption read.

Ad

Talitha Diggs won multiple NCAA titles as a student-athlete at the University of Florida. She also clinched the 2022 NCAA Outdoor and Indoor 400m titles and was part of the gold-winning 4x400m relay team at the 2022 Worlds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback