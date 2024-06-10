The USATF NYC Grand Prix saw heartbreak for Elaine Thompson-Herah in the 100m sprint. In a relatively empty field, the Jamaican finished last with an 11.48 as Nigerian sensation Favour Ofili took the win.

Going into this race, Thompson-Herah, the fastest woman alive, was very much the favorite to take the win. Her only competition seemed to be Americans Gabby Thomas and Aleia Hobbs, and Nigeria's LSU alumni Favour Ofili.

The Jamaican has opened her 2024 season fairly late with a disappointing start, running the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon. At the Classic, Thompson-Herah clocked a 10.31 to finish last, leaving fans concerned about her form.

Now, the issue seems to be persisting, as the five-time Olympic champion finished last yet again in a 100m sprint. Running at the NYC Grand Prix, Elaine Thompson-Herah clocked an 11.48, her slowest time in the distance since 2018, before being carried off the track immediately after her finish.

Reacting to this performance, fans on X swarmed in to express their concern over the Jamaican's health, and extended their support to her, with one writing,

“So very very sad for Elaine. All my prayers go to her. She's still one of my favorite runners but this is not her year.”

Another fan chimed in to say,

“Jamaica we have a problem. Elaine hurt and no sign of Shelly. Big 3 era May have finally come to a close. Long lived the Queens.”

Here is how other fans reacted to Elaine Thompson-Herah picking up an injury at the NYC Grand Prix:

“Rest Elaine, ugh man you can see the point where she started to get into her run she was about to surge past them man,” one supporter wrote.

“Damn Elaine, but aye s/o to her for being phenomenal at the highest level of competition on earth (Olympics) beating Mommy Rocket 🚀 & Shericka Jackson in the 100 & 200. Praying for a speedy recovery 🙏🏾,” another added.

“Not great seeing this from Elaine weeks away from the national Olympic trials this is not good hope it is a minor injury or aggravation which would require not much,” one X user expressed.

“Well that I did not expect. Neither Ofili for the win, nor ETH not running a sub 11 and picking up an injury,” yet another netizen added.

Elaine Thompson-Herah on staying healthy ahead of the Olympics

For Elaine Thompson-Herah, 2023 was a year she'd like to forget, as the Jamaican missed making it to the national team for the World Championships after struggling with injuries.

Now, as the 2024 Games approach, the defending Olympic champion is more focused on maintaining her health than she is on the times. In an interview with Citius Magazine in March, Thompson-Herah said,

“I know the key focus is always to stay healthy. I don’t think it matters about the time right now. It matters about getting in each race and staying fit and healthy. Once I have that, the times will come after. Definitely, the aim is always to try to break a world record and defend my title. But my focus right now is to just stay fit, stay healthy and take it race by race – season by season.”

With the Jamaican Trials for the 2024 Paris Olympics scheduled for later this month, track and field fans from across the globe will be hoping for Elaine Thompson-Herah to have a speedy recovery.