"So sad for her"- Fans react as Chinese gymnast successfully takes over Suni Lee's long-standing dream

Suni Lee's long-standing dream was taken over by the Chinese gymnast, Yang Fanyuwei, as she completed the Layout Jaeger full. This garnered a lot of attention from the fans, who expressed their feelings about Lee.

Ad

Almost a year ago, in 2024, Lee attended the US Winter Cup with the full-twisting Jaeger skill and had the hope of getting it named after her. The only reason she competed in the Winter Cup was so she could go to Baku and get the skill named after her.

However, the American fell while doing the skill in the competition, and her score went down to 11.800, which was not enough for her to qualify for Baku. Months after this heartbreak, her long-standing dream was shattered as the Chinese gymnast, Fanyuwei, successfully completed the skill at the Antalya WC podium training. She became the first gymnast to successfully execute it and can get it named after her if she successfully competes with it at the World Cup or Olympic Games.

Ad

Trending

The Planet of Gymnastics shared a post highlighting this achievement and shared a screenshot that showcased Lee agreeing to the chances of not making her comeback, and it captured the attention of fans. The post's caption read:

"Congratulations to Yang Fanyuwei on successfully competing the layout jaeger full 👏 but @sunisalee you're trolling us right?? RIGHT??"

Here is the post:

Ad

One of the fans, disappointed for Lee, commented:

"So sad for her."

Suni Lee's fan reaction

Another admirer of Suni Lee commended her version of the skill, commenting:

Ad

"Suni is way better. With grace and class 🤷🏻‍♀️"

Lee's fan reactions

Another user left a similar comment, stating:

Ad

"Suni’s was so much better so so so so much better."

Lee's fan reactions

Along similar lines, here are some more fan reactions:

Ad

"Praying she comes back and gives us an even better skill named after her🥲"

Lee's fan reactions

"Yang did a beautiful job!🙌🏾"

Ad

Lee's fan reactions

"Suni is so much better and i will be calling this the lee idc."

Ad

Lee's fan reactions

Suni Lee made her feelings known about her personality outside of gymnastics

Suni Lee sat for an interview with Glamour magazine, after her Paris Olympics campaign and spoke about her personality outside of gymnastics. She opened up about her thoughts about herself when she was not inside the gym and revealed that she wanted to expand beyond gymnastics.

Ad

Along with this, Lee opened up about her interest in fashion.

“It’s always just been gymnastics, gymnastics, gymnastics, whereas right now it’s like, Who is Suni outside gymnastics? She’s fun, she’s energetic, outgoing, very brave. But not a lot of people see that, and it’s something that I want to expand on more. I think fashion can be a really good way to express yourself," said Suni Lee.

Ad

Following this, Lee also spoke about the possibility of competing at the 2028 LA Olympics, adding:

“I don’t think I would want there to be a huge story. I’d just want to work my butt off in the gym every single day and get everything that I deserved at the Olympics."

Suni Lee competed at the 2024 Summer Games, where she won three medals, including one gold and two silver.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback