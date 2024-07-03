American artistic gymnast Suni Lee has had an exciting 2024 so far, and it can still get even better for her. If the 21-year-old successfully performs a full-twisting layout Jaeger on uneven bars at the Paris Olympics this year, the move could be renamed after her.

For a move to be named after a gymnast, they must submit an application to FIG and then successfully complete it at an official event, like the Olympics or world championships.

The full-twisting layout Jaeger is a complex move that Lee performs on uneven bars. The 21-year-old shared a clip of herself performing the skill in January this year, where she swings backward with reversed hands and then performs a front somersault with a full twist before catching the high bar again.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Suni Lee's journey has been remarkable so far. The 2020 all-around gold medallist wasn't sure whether she would be able to make it to the U.S. Gymnastics Trials at the start of the year. Now, she is not only set to defend her crown at the Paris Olympics, but prepping to unveil the full-twisting layout Jaeger at the event.

The move was awarded a difficulty score of H – the third highest score in the Code of Points – by the USA Gymnastics for domestic competitions. However, the difficulty value for international competitions will only be determined when Lee performs it at a global event.

Expand Tweet

Prior to returning to competition at the Winter Cup 2024, Suni Lee said in an interview with Olympics.com that she intended to perform the skill at the Baku World Cup, hoping to get it named after her. However, she wasn't at her best in the Winter Cup and couldn't qualify for the competition. Lee had tried the skill during the Winter Cup but was unable to hold her grip on the bar.

The 21-year-old didn't attempt the move again until the 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials. However, she was unsuccessful again. Lee managed to perform the opening part of her routine, but was unable to finish the Jaegar.

However, the 21-year-old was then focused on making it to the Paris Olympics. Now that she has crossed that hurdle, Suni Lee will have a lot of time to perfect the full-twisting layout Jaeger. The move is so tricky that it has not been completed in an international competition yet. Lee is very likely perform it in Paris, and if she's successful, the move will be named after her.

Moves and their names aside, can Suni Lee defend her all-around gold at Paris Olympics 2024?

Suni Lee made history at the 2020 Olympics – can she do it again this time? (IMAGE: GETTY)

Suni Lee rose to the occasion at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the absence of Simone Biles, winning the gold at the all-around event. She also secured bronze on uneven bars and was part of the USA's silver-winning team.

Post Tokyo Olympics, however, Lee's run was inconsistent. She still managed to win a balance beam gold at the NCAA Championships in 2022. After that, she was majorly away from the sport due to kidney problems in 2023.

Suni Lee is now in better shape and will consider herself to be a medal contender in the all-around competition. However, with Simone Biles back in her peak, gold might not come easily for Lee. The 21-year-old has also been focusing more on her premier events this year, which are balance beam and uneven bars. Lee might be more of a favorite for gold in these categories.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback