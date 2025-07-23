"So sweet"- Sydney Mclaughlin-Levrone's training partner Athing Mu, Gabby Thomas & others react to Cory McGee's major life update

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s training partner Athing Mu, Gabby Thomas, and several other athletes reacted as Olympian Cory McGee announced her pregnancy. McGee, who got married to PJ Sullivan in March 2024, revealed that the couple is expecting their first child.Cory McGee made her Olympic debut in the women’s 1500m at the Tokyo Games. Competing among the best in the world, she finished 12th behind Faith Kipyegon, Laura Muir, and Sifan Hassan. Later, at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon, she clocked a personal best of 3:57.44 in the 1500m final but finished fifth and missed qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.Recently, on July 23, the American athlete announced her pregnancy on Instagram, sharing that she and her husband are expecting a baby boy. In the caption, she wrote:“Our family is growing 🩵 @pjsullivan9 and I are so thankful and blessed to welcome a baby boy, soon. We have been enjoying our precious time together as we prepare for the rest of our lives as parents. The best is yet to come! 🩵” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post drew reactions from athletes, including Athing Mu, Gabby Thomas, and others.Athing Mu commented:“So sweet! Congrats 🥹🤍”Femke Bol added:“Congrats 😍😍🩵”Parker Valby wrote:“OH HECK YEAH NEWS HAS BROKE”Gabby Thomas shared:“Oh my goodness!!!! I am so excited for you two!!! Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”Screenshot of comments (IG/@corymcgeeruns)Notably, McGee won a gold medal in 1500m at the Pan American Junior Championships in Miramar in 2011.Athing Mu makes her feelings known after finishing last at Prefontaine Classic2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Track &amp; Field - Day 4 - Source: GettySydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s training partner Athing Mu faced a tough return to competition. After tripping and falling in the first 200m of the women’s 800m at the 2024 U.S. Trials, Mu had hoped to bounce back later in the season. However, injuries forced her to end her 2024 campaign early.In 2025, she made her return at the 50th edition of the Prefontaine Classic on July 5, competing in her first 800m of the season. Athing Mu finished last, clocking 2:03.44. The race was won by Ethiopia’s Tsige Duguma.In a post-race interview, Mu expressed disappointment at not having enough competitive races under her belt leading up to the meet.“I was definitely hoping for the win, I was definitely hoping to run fast. I think it definitely sucks not being able to have run a couple of 800s before this. Working out in practice is really great, but when it comes to competition, it takes a little bit more,” Athing Mu said. (0:10 onwards)Meanwhile, her training partner and reigning 400m hurdles Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone continued her strong season by winning the women’s 400m flat at Prefontaine with a season-best time of 49.43 seconds.