"Best is yet to come" - Olympian Cory McGee announces pregnancy while flaunting baby bump, reveals child’s gender

Olympian Cory McGee penned a heartfelt note as she announces her pregnancy. McGee got married to her longtime boyfriend, PJ Sullivan, last year, after dating each other for 6 years.Now, just a year later, the couple is set to take their relationship to a different level as they embrace parenthood in a few days. McGee announced the news via a post on her Instagram handle, which featured images of her baby bump and also her husband, Sullivan.The 33-year-old athlete revealed that they are expecting a boy and are excited to become a parent shortly. She wrote:&quot;Our family is growing 🩵 @pjsullivan9 and I are so thankful and blessed to welcome a baby boy, soon. We have been enjoying our precious time together as we prepare for the rest of our lives as parents. The best is yet to come! 🩵&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCory McGee didn't feature in any track events in the 2025 season. Her last appearance on the track was at the Athlos where she finished 5th in the 1500m race. After competing at her debut Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020, she also failed to qualify for the Paris event last year.Cory McGee opened up about her early interests towards track and fieldCory McGee (Image via: Getty)Cory McGee shed light on the way her interests towards track and field emerged in the early years. The 33-year-old had an impressive youth career which was highlighted by her gold medal finish in the 1500m event of the Pan American Junior Championships 2011.During an interview a few months ago, McGee shared that the experiences she had in her sport piqued her interests towards this. McGee also mentioned that she aspired to be one of the best athletes in the world. The 33-year-old said (via Gulf Coast Woman Magazine):&quot;I fell in love with the experiences my sport provided at a young age. I have always loved to push myself, and running track was a way to see my hard work directly translate to results. I fell in love with the idea of being one of the best in the world and began working toward that goal early in life. &quot;During the interview, McGee also remarked that initially she wanted to be one of the best runners to come out of Mississippi and said that she is pleased with how her career enabled her to not only represent her state but also the country.