"Something deeper than what we see on the track" - Justin Gatlin gives his verdict on Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek's feud at USATF Championships

Former Olympic champion Justin Gatlin shared his opinion on the recent feud between Olympic champion sprinter Noah Lyles and Olympic silver medalist Kenny Bednarek. The two sprinters were involved in an altercation just after the men's 200m finals at the USATF Outdoor Championships held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Ad

Gatlin discussed the incident with his podcast partner and former Olympian Rodney Green on their channel 'Ready Set Go'. During the discussion, they talked about what provoked an argument between the two.

Justin Gatlin observed that even though Kenny Bednarek had shoved Lyles just after the race, he realized the consequences quickly. In his words,

"You see how quickly that Kenny kind of like checked him his own self. He realized within the push and then Noah turned around like, 'Hey, wassup?' What we doing here? What's going on?' Kenny was like, 'Hey, I apologize, I didn't mean to come out and push you, but we got to talk later.' And that's when Noah's like, 'I expect my apology.' So that lets you know at the end of the day, there's something deeper than what we see on the track." [1:17:00 onwards]

Ad

Trending

Ad

Noah Lyles won the 200m race with a new seasonal best of 19.63 seconds. Kenny Bednarek finished a close second with a timing of 19.67 seconds.

When Justin Gatlin shared his thoughts over Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's new move for USATF Nationals

Justin Gatlin talks about Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's new move for USATF Nationals [Image Source : Getty]

Previously, Justin Gatlin shared his thoughts on Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's latest move ahead of the USATF Nationals. In his conversation with Rodney Green on another podcast session of 'Ready Set Go', Gatlin admired McLaughlin-Levrone for daring to take the risk in women's 400m, instead of her iconic event of 400m hurdles.

Ad

"You got to realize that track comes with different pressures. Leading into the National or Big Championships and everyone is counting on you, everyone wants to see you win, everyone wants to see you break a record, that's what Sydney's at because she has done it so much in the 400m hurdles, she has dominated for so long, that's all we know. We always want her to win. But now she is going into a different event where to win that race, commands respect. It's a whole different beast," Gatlin remarked. (1:02:38 onwards)

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone qualified for the World Championships in style by winning the women's 400m event. She clocked a seasonal best timing of 48.90 seconds, clearly ahead of Isabella Whittaker, who came second with 49.59 seconds, followed by Aaliyah Butler, who came third with 49.91 seconds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Pandey Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.



He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.



He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.



Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.



When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language. Know More