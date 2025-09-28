  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Noah Lyles
  • "Something that involves me and my woman"- Noah Lyles refuses to get into details about the feud with Kenny Bednarek

"Something that involves me and my woman"- Noah Lyles refuses to get into details about the feud with Kenny Bednarek

By Adityan Pillai
Modified Sep 28, 2025 11:10 GMT
2025 USATF Outdoor Championships - Source: Getty
2025 USATF Outdoor Championships - Source: Getty

Noah Lyles refused to get into the details of his feud with Kenny Bednarek at the USATF National Championships. The two American athletes were involved in a heated moment at the finish line after the 200m finals in Hayward Field.

Ad

Kenny Bednarek pushed Noah Lyles after they crossed the finish line, with Lyles clocking a 19.63s to take home the gold medal, and Bednarek won the silver medal with a performance of 19.67s. The two athletes had a stare-down before ultimately shaking hands.

The moment went viral on the internet with fans wondering the reason for the feud at the finish line. After the race, Kenny Bednarek called out Lyles for unsportsmanlike conduct; however, Lyles refused to comment on the matter.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Noah Lyles spoke about being shoved in an interview with Emmanuel Acho and shared his thoughts about his rivalry with Kenny Bednarek.

"Yeah, we definitely had a conversation after that. Once somebody is trying to put their hands on you, you have already won the battle. It's very confusing. I'm not going to lie. Every time he beats me, he's losing. So, can't really give you an answer on that one," he said.
Ad

Furthermore, speaking about going into the details of his beef with Kenny Bednarek, Noah Lyles shared that he wanted to keep it under wraps, as it involves his fiancée, Junelle Bromfield.

"I'm actually going to keep that personal. Something that involves me and my woman, Junelle, and right now, yeah, it's just information that we don't want to go too deep in. A lot of the track world thinks that they know, but it's bigger and deeper than a simple explanation," he added.
Ad
Ad

Kenny Bednarek calls out Noah Lyles after USATF Finals

Kenny Bednarek at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: Getty
Kenny Bednarek at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: Getty

Kenny Bednarek called out Noah Lyles after the men's 200m finals in a post-race interview. The American athlete shared that Lyles' conduct was unsportsmanlike, and he did not like it. Furthermore, Bednarek recalled their previous meeting and shared that he defeated Lyles and expressed how athletes must respect each other.

Ad
"What he said didn't matter, it's just what he did. Unsportsmanlike **** and I don't deal with that. It's a respect factor. He's fresh. Last time we lined it up, I beat him, that's all I can say. Next time we line up, I'm going to win. That's all that matters," he said.

Bednarek congratulated Lyles for putting forward a strong performance in the 200m and winning the race.

Ad
"I don’t do any of that stuff. It’s not good character right there. That’s pretty much it. At the end of the day, he won the race. I’ve got to give him props. He was the better man today," he added.

Bednarek expressed his confidence in defeating Lyles in the future.

About the author
Adityan Pillai

Adityan Pillai

Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.

To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.

With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.

He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Adityan Pillai
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications