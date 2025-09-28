Noah Lyles refused to get into the details of his feud with Kenny Bednarek at the USATF National Championships. The two American athletes were involved in a heated moment at the finish line after the 200m finals in Hayward Field. Kenny Bednarek pushed Noah Lyles after they crossed the finish line, with Lyles clocking a 19.63s to take home the gold medal, and Bednarek won the silver medal with a performance of 19.67s. The two athletes had a stare-down before ultimately shaking hands.The moment went viral on the internet with fans wondering the reason for the feud at the finish line. After the race, Kenny Bednarek called out Lyles for unsportsmanlike conduct; however, Lyles refused to comment on the matter.Noah Lyles spoke about being shoved in an interview with Emmanuel Acho and shared his thoughts about his rivalry with Kenny Bednarek.&quot;Yeah, we definitely had a conversation after that. Once somebody is trying to put their hands on you, you have already won the battle. It's very confusing. I'm not going to lie. Every time he beats me, he's losing. So, can't really give you an answer on that one,&quot; he said.Furthermore, speaking about going into the details of his beef with Kenny Bednarek, Noah Lyles shared that he wanted to keep it under wraps, as it involves his fiancée, Junelle Bromfield. &quot;I'm actually going to keep that personal. Something that involves me and my woman, Junelle, and right now, yeah, it's just information that we don't want to go too deep in. A lot of the track world thinks that they know, but it's bigger and deeper than a simple explanation,&quot; he added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKenny Bednarek calls out Noah Lyles after USATF FinalsKenny Bednarek at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: GettyKenny Bednarek called out Noah Lyles after the men's 200m finals in a post-race interview. The American athlete shared that Lyles' conduct was unsportsmanlike, and he did not like it. Furthermore, Bednarek recalled their previous meeting and shared that he defeated Lyles and expressed how athletes must respect each other.&quot;What he said didn't matter, it's just what he did. Unsportsmanlike **** and I don't deal with that. It's a respect factor. He's fresh. Last time we lined it up, I beat him, that's all I can say. Next time we line up, I'm going to win. That's all that matters,&quot; he said.Bednarek congratulated Lyles for putting forward a strong performance in the 200m and winning the race.&quot;I don’t do any of that stuff. It’s not good character right there. That’s pretty much it. At the end of the day, he won the race. I’ve got to give him props. He was the better man today,&quot; he added.Bednarek expressed his confidence in defeating Lyles in the future.