Noah Lyles vs Kenny Bednarek: Breaking down the feud ahead of their Silesia Diamond League Clash

Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek recently made headlines in the track community after they got involved in a heated moment with each other at the USATF Outdoor Championships. The two are now gearing up to lock horns with each other at the Silesia Diamond League.

Ad

Lyles and Bednarek headlined the 200m event at the USATF outdoor championships, where the former produced a dominant display of his skills and stood atop the podium after clocking an impressive time of 19.63s. Bednarek earned the second-place finish after recording 19.67 s.

The celebrations for both the athletes didn't last long, as the two athletes engaged in a heated interaction. Shortly after the race, Bednarek pushed Lyles, following which the latter gave him a serious stare. In the end the two exchanged a hesitant handshake and then went on to pose for the camera while receiving their medals.

Ad

Trending

After this feud, Lyles did not comment anything about the incident; however, Bednarek, on the other hand, called it 'Unsportsmanlike S***.' Now the contenders are all set to square off against each other in the 100m event at the Silesia Diamond League, which is scheduled to take place on August 16, 2025.

What did Kenny Bednarek say to Noah Lyles after their feud at the USATF Championships

Following Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek's dispute at the USATF Outdoor Championships, the latter made his feelings known about their heated exchange. Highlighting the disrespect, he said that he doesn't deal with what happened with the Olympic champion after the race and challenged Lyles on their next competitive face-off. Explaining the situation, he said:

Ad

"The summary is, don't do that to me. I don't do any of that stuff. It's not good character right there.That's pretty much it. At the end of the day, he won the race. I've got to give him props. He was the better man today," said Kenny Bednarek.

Challenging Noah Lyles for their next clash, he added:

Ad

"What he said didn't matter, it's just what he did. Unsportsmanlike **** and I don't deal with that. It's a respect factor. He's fresh. Last time we lined it up, I beat him, that's all I can say. Next time we line up, I'm going to win. That's all that matters."

Days after this statement, Noah Lyles also issued a warning for Kenny Bednarek, stating that as long as he can 'keep him in his pocket', he will not be able to go far enough.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More