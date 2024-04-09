"Something light"- Fred Kerley previews deadlift workout ahead of Wanda Diamond League 2024

Fred Kerley had an outstanding start to the 2024 season after clinching the gold medal in the 100m at the Hurricane Invitational in March this year. The American is all set to breeze through the outdoor season as athletes gear up for the Olympic trials in June this year.

Performances in the outdoor season will have a pivotal role in the season trajectory of an athlete as the Olympic games are just around the corner. These track and field meet will help athletes prepare to withstand the race pressure as well as improve their race execution skills before the peak of their performance by the time the Olympics approach.

Fred Kerley won the silver medal in the 100m at the Tokyo Olympics and is one of the favorites to take the track in the highly anticipated event. After an incredible season debut, Kerley would be competing in the Wanda Diamond League Suzhou this month where he would be going head-to-head against Christian Coleman and Yohan Blake.

As his preparations were in full swing, Kerley took to X to share a video of him working out at the gym. The American is seen doing deadlifts very swiftly, maintaining a great posture.

"Something light," he captioned the tweet.

Fred Kerley sends out a message after first win of the 2024 season

Day 7 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Fred Kerley had an incredible opening outdoor season run at the Hurricane Invitational. Displaying his athletic prowess, the American clinched the gold medal in the 100m clocking 10.03s. Even though this performance was not close to his personal best, it gave him great confidence to march forward into the Olympic season.

Right after the win, Kerley took to X to send out a message. After a huge controversy regarding the 4x400m relay at the World Indoor Championships 2024, Kerley faced backlash from Noah Lyles' fans as he decided to speak about Lyles' last-minute inclusion on the relay team.

"They don’t know what coming but I do." he wrote.

This message came off as a quick response to all the people who doubted him. Kerley, one of the top 100m American sprinters, is hopeful to continue his Olympic campaign with flying colors just like at the Tokyo Olympics.

With a highly competitive 100m men's lineup at the Wanda Diamond League Suzhou, fans are hopeful of an incredible face-off that fuels their anticipation to an all-time high.

