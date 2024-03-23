"They don’t know what coming"- Fred Kerley gears up for outdoor season after gold at Hurricane Invitational

Fred Kerley recently announced that he would be participating in the 2024 Wanda Diamond League Suzhou in April. The former world champion is set to go head to head against Christian Coleman and Yohan Blake at the Diamond League which would be one of the first outdoor major events of the year.

Fred Kerley initially started his career primarily as a 400m athlete until 2020. The American athlete turned to the popular 100m and 200m events for the past 4 years.

Kerley improved in the sprint events at a very fast pace and went on to win the gold medal in the 100m at the 2022 World Championships held in Eugene.

With the announcement of his participation in the diamond league, Kerley posted a video of him on the track, with his caption reading:

"They don’t know what coming but I do."

Kerley is among the top American sprint athletes. Fred Kerley kicked off his Olympic outdoor season at the Hurricane Invitational. Dominating the lineup, Kerley clinched the gold medal in the 100m event, clocking 10.03s.

Fred Kerley and Noah Lyles controversy

Fred Keryel in action at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest in 2023

Noah Lyles' last moment inclusion at the expense of Fred Kerley in the 4x400m relay final at the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow sparked a lot of controversy. In a series of tweets Fred Kerley accused the USATF of favoritism and being biased.

“@usatf y’all play that favoritism like mf. Yall like puppets. For sure yes man," he tweeted.

This garnered a lot of attention among track and field fans and in no time, they started putting forward their opinion on social media. Legendary sprinter Michael Johnson backed Lyles inclusion in the team citing that it gives him the opportunity to prove himself.

"US putting Noah on the 4x400 relay makes sense. US indoor 400 team is weak. No finalist in the open 400. Noah has expressed a desire to run both relays in Paris. This is an opportunity for him to prove if he deserves it," read the tweet.

Even though Noah Lyles has expressed his desire to compete in the 4x400m relay at the Paris Olympics, he still has to qualify in the upcoming United States Olympic trials in June.