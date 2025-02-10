Sha'Carri Richardson and Christian Coleman made a joint appearance at the 2025 Super Bowl on February 9. Coleman shared a video of them enjoying Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance.

Lamar performed at the event as the first solo hip-hop artist to headline the Super Bowl halftime show at New Orleans' Caesars Superdome. His performance lasted under 13 minutes and was introduced by actor Samuel L. Jackson's set list, which included tracks like Squabble Up, Humble, DNA, Euphoria, and Man at the Garden.

Coleman, along with Richardson, reflecting on the performance during the halftime at the event, posted a video of the two on his Instagram story vibing with the song accompanied by a caption:

"Sometimes you gotta pop out and show"

Christian Coleman is a two-time Olympian who competed in the men's 4x100m relay at both the 2016 Rio and 2024 Paris Games and finished seventh and eighth, respectively. In addition, he clinched a gold medal in the 4x100m relay during the 2023 World Championships.

Sha'Carri Richardson reflects on the power of mindset at Nike's campaign during the 2025 Super Bowl

Nike made a high-profile return to Super Bowl advertising after 27 years with its 'So Win' campaign, aired during Super Bowl LIX on February 9, 2025. The 60-second ad featured top female athletes, including Sha'Carri Richardson and Jordan Chiles, basketball players including A'ja Wilson, Caitlin Clark, and Sabrina Ionescu, along with tennis player Aryna Sabalenka.

The 24-year-old made a statement during Nike's campaign, which was posted on Instagram by Nice Kicks. In the statement, Richardson's message highlights the importance of mindset in achieving success. She suggests that victory starts in the mind before it translates into actual results. Without focus, confidence, and full commitment, athletes may find themselves at a disadvantage.

"Winning starts in your mind before it ever shows up on the clock. If you aren't locked in, if you don't believe in you first, nobody else will. Bet on yourself every time," she said.

Richardson won a gold medal in the women's 4x100m relay and silver in the 100m at the 2024 Paris Olympics. During the 2023 World Championships, she won two gold medals in women's 100m and 4x100m relays, along with a bronze medal in the 200m.

