Sophia Wilson announces birth of baby with NFL's Michael Wilson; Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian, Mallory Pugh & more send love

Olympic gold medalist and USWNT star Sophia Wilson and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson have welcomed their first baby girl. The couple shared the happy news on Instagram on Wednesday, September 3.

Ad

Fellow USWNT players Lindsey Horan, Naomi Girma, Alyssa Thompson, Mallory Pugh, and others, along with Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian, sent their love and congratulations to the couple.

Sophia and Michael, who began dating in 2019 after meeting as student-athletes at Stanford University, got engaged in June 2024 and tied the knot in January 2025. In March, they announced they were expecting their first child.

On Wednesday, September 4, Sophia Wilson announced the birth of their first child on Instagram. The post featured a cute snap of the little one’s and she captioned it, writing:

Ad

Trending

“Gianna Capri Wilson 🫶🏽🧸🧚🏽‍♀️👼🐥 My little gigi, I don’t know how I ever lived in this world without you. Mama loves you more than you’ll ever know.”

USWNT players flooded the post with love:

Lindsey Horan wrote:

“🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹 she’s so precious. So happy for you guys!!!”

Mallory Pugh Swanson added:

“Can’t get over it 😭💕♥️ A perfect angel 💕💕💕 love you sis!!”

Ad

Alyssa Thompson reacted:

“She’s perfect!!! Congratulations sissy💕💞🩷”

Naomi Girma commented:

“The cutest ever🥹 auntie loves you”

Alexis Ohanian added:

“Congrats!”

Screenshot of comments (IG/@sophiawilson)

Sophia Wilson is one of the prominent names in women’s soccer players. She is a two-time NWSL MVP, Championship MVP, 2022 league title winner, and 2023 Golden Boot winner. She also helped the USWNT to gold at Paris 2024, scoring three goals.

Ad

Meanwhile, Michael Wilson has built out a solid NFL career since being drafted in the third round in 2023. In just two seasons, he has recorded over 1,100 yards and seven touchdowns, becoming a reliable player for the Arizona Cardinals.

"To be a mom "- USWNT player Sophia Wilson says motherhood is her calling beyond soccer

Portland Thorns Media Day - Source: Getty

Earlier this year, Sophia Wilson announced her pregnancy and stepped away from the field to focus on her family. She also received six months of paid parental leave. Talking about her motherhood, she said (via azcardinals):

Ad

“I feel like, aside from soccer, that’s what I feel is my calling, to be a mom. My career has to pause for a period of time when I am pregnant, so that’s not something we can just let happen at any moment. (But) we’ve been patient for a long time.”

The Wilsons, who have been together since their freshman year at Stanford, celebrated their wedding in January 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amitha Reji George I'm Amitha Reji George, a journalism graduate who enjoys covering women’s sports and US Olympics. I hope to contribute to sports journalism by helping readers connect with their favorite athletes through their performances on the track and the stories that define them beyond it. Know More