"These kids keep me busy" - Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia enjoy competitive fun during mini golf outing

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently gave another peek into his life as a doting father. Known for pushing family over work, the Reddit co-founder took his firstborn daughter, Olympia, on a mini-golf outing.On Sunday, Ohanian posted a playful selfie on X with Olympia. The snapshot features Ohanian in a black tank and baseball cap. Meanwhile, Olympia sported a bright cap and a light blue tee as they posed in front of a giant shark statue. The caption captured what they were doing at a park, as Ohanian wrote:&quot;Mini golf! These kids keep me busyyyyyyy.&quot;Earlier in the day, Alexis Ohanian and Olympia also tested their culinary skills. Ohanian posted a story on X, where homemade pastas can be seen on Olympia's hands near a machine.&quot;Every now and then we make homemade pasta together,&quot; Ohanian wrote in the caption.Ohanian never lets his off days go to waste, and he tries to spend as much time as possible with his two daughters, Olympia and Adira. Be it getting into the pancake tradition or visiting his farm for honey, the father-daughter duo gets in on various adventures.Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, makes a major investment in women’s footballWhen Alexis Ohanian is not busy spending quality time with his family, Serena Williams' husband continues to make sound investments in different sectors. The tech entrepreneur's latest pursuit for returns brings him to the doorstep of the emerging sport, women's football.According to AP News, Ohanian reportedly acquired a 10% stake in the Chelsea Women’s soccer team. The deal is worth approximately £20 million (~$26.5 million). With this investment, he also secures a seat as a board member.“I’ve bet big on women’s sports before - and I’m doing it again,” he wrote. “I’m honored for the chance to help this iconic club become America’s favorite (Women’s Super League) team and much, much more.”This is not the first time Alexis Ohanian has made an investment in women's sports. He was one of the founding investors in Angel City FC, a team in the National Women’s Soccer League. Ohanian is expected to attend Chelsea’s FA Cup women’s final against Manchester United at Wembley Stadium.