Sophia Wilson, Lynn Williams and others send support to Tierna Davidson as injury rules USWNT star out of 2025 season

Soccer player Tierna Davidson has received support from the sport's community after suffering an injury to her left ACL. Davidson is ruled out for the rest of the NWSL season after playing in NJ/NY Gotham' FCs game against the Houston Dash. During the game, she suffered a non-contact injury in the 40th minute as her left knee buckled when she tried to plant her leg while defending in the box.

Ad

Davidson's soccer breakthrough came at Stanford University, where she helped her team claim the NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Championship in 2017. She joined the Chicago Red Stars in 2019 after being the first overall pick in the NWSL College draft. Davidson has also earned 67 caps for the USWNT, winning the World Cup in 2019 and clinching two Olympic medals, including gold at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Davidson wrote:

Ad

Trending

"In all seriousness, I feel so fortunate to have the support of my family, teammates and club throughout this process. The beauty of life is its unpredictable nature. While I’ve found myself on the adverse side of this unpredictability at the moment, I know this experience will be another colorful chapter of my journey. I have no doubt this year will bring me unexpected joys despite this setback."

Ad

Ad

Davidson's USWNT teammate, Sophia Wilson, showed her support for the Gotham captain, writing:

"sending love T❤️,"

Still taken from Davidson's Instagram (Source: @tierna_davidson/Instagram)

Fellow teammate and Seattle forward Lynn Williams also shared her support, commenting:

Ad

"🤍🤍🤍,"

Still taken from Davidson's Instagram (Source: @tierna_davidson/Instagram)

Other prominent players to share their support included Washington Spirits' Andi Sullivan, as well as USWNT legend Carli Lloyd.

Ad

USWNT call up Gisele Thompson to replace Tierna Davidson

Tierna Davidson at the 2025 SheBelieves Cup - (Image via Getty)

The U.S Women's team has suffered another setback with Tierna Davidson's injury, calling up Angel City defender Gisele Thompson to replace her for the upcoming friendly matches against Brazil.

Ad

After Davidson's injury, the 26-year-old recieved support from the soccer community, as well as her Gotham head coach Juan Carlos Amoros, who talked about how the medical staff will do their best to support Davidson. However, for USWNT head coach Emma Hayes, she will be without yet another defender, losing Chelsea defender Naomi Girma earlier in the season as well to injury.

Tierna Davidson is regarded as one of the USWNT's leaders. Despite being in her late 20's, she is a veteran of the team, helping them win the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. Her recent ACL injury is not her first, earlier tearing her ACL in training while she was with the Chicago Red Stars.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback