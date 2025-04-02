Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman in splits after fun USWNT practice session

Ben Shelton's girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, has shared footage of her laying on a pass for one of her USWNT teammates to score in practice. Rodman has been selected for the US women's national team for the first time since their gold medal-winning performance at the Paris Olympics and is relishing her return.

Rodman and Ben Shelton recently revealed their relationship on social media. 22-year-old Rodman, the daughter of former NBA superstar Dennis Rodman, was named the Young Female Player of the Year in 2021 and has made 45 appearances for her country, scoring 10 goals. Three of those goals were scored in Paris on the Olympic run.

Rodman is now in training camp in Southern California for the US's two friendly matches against Brazil on April 5th and 8th. While preparing for the games, Rodman shared footage of a practice session in which she crossed the ball for one of her colleagues to score. Over the footage, players can be heard laughing and shouting:

"Get there. Yeah!"

Shelton and Rodman haven't disclosed how long they've been dating. Their relationship came to light while Shelton was playing in the Sunshine Swing, where the 22-year-old was knocked out of the Miami Open in the first round by Coleman Wong, who beat him 7-6(3), 2-6, 7-6(5).

Ben Shelton has had a difficult start to 2025 and will be looking to improve in the summer

Ben Shelton at the Miami Open Presented by Itau 2025 - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Ben Shelton became the youngest US male to reach the Indian Wells quarterfinal since Andy Roddick in 2002, in March. Along the way, Shelton beat Mariano Navone, Karen Khachanov, and fellow American Brandon Nakashima without dropping a set, and hopes were high that he could lift the title.

Unfortunately, he came up against Jack Draper on fire in the semifinal and was beaten 4-6, 5-7. Draper went on to win the trophy. The World's No. 14-ranked player, Shelton was still confident in his ability to win matches after his run at Indian Wells when he was interviewed by bnpparibasopen.com:

"Yeah, for me, I feel like when I get out front, I'm kind of like a freight train. It's tough to stop me. But at the same time, I like the feeling of comebacks. I also feel like I'm pretty solid after losing the first set and being able to win that second set no matter what happens in the third."

At 22, Shelton still has plenty of time. Also, he's in a relationship with Trinity Rodman, a seasoned top-level sportswoman in her own right.

