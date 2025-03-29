Trinity Rodman embraces boyfriend Ben Shelton in a warm hug as tennis star receives massive welcome in NWSL

Trinity Rodman gave a warm welcome to her boyfriend and American tennis player, Ben Shelton, in the National Women's Soccer League. The couple have recently made their relationship public with an adorable post on social media.

Ad

Rodman has been selected by her coach, Emma Hayes, for the US Women's National team for the side's April friendlies. THE team will be competing against Brazil in two matches, which are slated to take place on April 5 and 8, 2025. The player was last seen in the field on March 22, where she and her team competed against the Kansas City Current.

Amid the preparations for the upcoming match, Rodman's boyfriend, Shelton, received a massive welcome at the NWSL. She welcomed him with a warm hug, and this adorable moment was captured and shared by the NWSL on their X account. The post's caption read:

Ad

Trending

"Hi Ben Shelton, welcome to the NWSL👋"

Expand Tweet

Ad

The couple has been making headlines ever since they shared seemingly connected TikTok videos with the same song and cryptic messages, sparking dating rumors. However, shortly after this, Shelton confirmed their relationship by sharing a cute elevator mirror selfie with Rodman on Instagram.

Trinity Rodman opened up about her feelings about Ben Shelton hard-launching their relationship

After Ben Shelton made his relationship with Trinity Rodman public on Instagram, the latter sat for an interview with ESPN, where she was asked about the same. Making her feelings known about the tennis star going public, she said that she was very happy and called herself just another person in a relationship. Opening up about the situation, she said:

Ad

"I mean, I am just another person in a relationship that people know about it, so yeah, I'm obviously very happy, and hopefully some of the world is happy, but, yeah, I think you know, it's in the public eye, and I can't really do much about it".

Trinity Rodman also made their relationship Instagram official from her end by uploading a cute picture with Ben Shelton. She shared a selfie where the couple was seen gazing at each other adorably while the tennis player's face was hidden with his green cap. The post's caption read:

Ad

"Dibs🤭"

Ad

Shortly after this, Shelton also expressed his love for his girlfriend as he left a charming comment in the post that read:

"Whoever that is he won fs [for sure]"

Trinity Rodman recently dismissed the American tennis player Frances Tiafoe's claim of being the wingman of her and Shelton's relationship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback