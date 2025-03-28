Ben Shelton drops cheeky comment as girlfriend Trinity Rodman shares adorable new couple selfie

Ben Shelton dropped a cheeky reaction to his girlfriend Trinity Rodman's new loved-up selfie of the couple. The American tennis star recently made headlines after 'hard-launching' his relationship with the NWSL player.

Shelton and Rodman set the internet abuzz when they shared hints of a brewing relationship through TikTok. However, uncertainty prevailed then, and fans were about to let it go before Shelton dropped a headline-grabbing Instagram post.

On March 18, the 22-year-old tennis player posted a carousel of images on Instagram, and the final slide was an elevator mirror selfie of the couple. The post garnered reactions from several players and fans.

Most recently, Washington Spirit forward Rodman also expressed her love for Shelton with a selfie shared on Instagram. She captioned the post:

"Dibs 🤭"

Shelton posted a cheeky comment, writing:

"Whoever that is he won fs [for sure]"

Ben Shelton's comment on Trinity Rodman's post | (Image: Instagram @trinity_rodman)

Rodman recently spoke about her relationship with Ben Shelton and rued Frances Tiafoe's claims that he linked the couple up.

Trinity Rodman refuses Frances Tiafoe's story about linking up Ben Shelton and the NWSL star

Ben Shelton at the Miami Open - Source: Getty

Soon after Ben Shelton 'hard-launched' his relationship with Trinity Rodman, Frances Tiafoe told Overtime Tennis that he had a hand in bringing them together.

"By the way, I don’t think people realize," Tiafoe said, "I was like, the one who [connected them] — if we’re going to be real."

However, Rodman was surprised at this admission. During a recent interview with ESPN, she assured everyone that Tiafoe played no such role in their relationship.

"I don’t know if I want everyone to know the story but I can assure you Francis was not the reason that we met or got together. I don’t know why he’s taking credit for that," Rodman said.

"So me and Ben can both cut that out. It was solely a me and Ben thing. If we want to say we met through the TikToks we can do that but yeah," she added.

Coming to their on-field careers, Rodman, the daughter of NBA legend Denis Rodman, was recently called up for the US national women's team. The Paris Olympic gold medalist will be in the squad for the friendlies in April.

Meanwhile, Shelton recently played at the Miami Open and was ousted in a shock upset by Coleman Wong in the second round.

