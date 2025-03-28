Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman shows her affection for the American with a new loved up selfie

Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman have been keeping fans intrigued with their budding romance. Rodman, a rising soccer star and daughter of NBA legend Dennis Rodman, recently shared an affectionate selfie with the American tennis player, further confirming their relationship status.

The romance between Shelton and Rodman has been a hot topic since rumors first started swirling earlier this month. Speculation ramped up amid Shelton’s run at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, where cryptic social media exchanges between the two athletes had fans talking.

The duo leaned into the "shooters shoot" trend on TikTok, hinting at their connection through subtly flirtatious posts. Shelton first posted a video featuring a snippet from Jojiana and Glorilla’s 'IIBB2' with an intriguing message:

"T***** wsp with u."

Rodman followed up with her own TikTok video, seemingly responding with a similar phrase:

"___ wassup w you."

This social media banter fueled speculation, and soon after, Shelton made things official by adding a selfie with Rodman into an Instagram carousel, showing the soccer star kissing him on the cheek.

Rodman’s latest Instagram post featured the loved-up selfie with Shelton. In the picture, Rodman can be seen resting on Shelton’s lap, gazing at him affectionately. The photo was captioned:

"Dibs."

Rodman, a forward for the Washington Spirit and the U.S. women’s national team, made history in 2021 as the youngest player ever drafted into the NWSL. She led her team to an NWSL Championship in her rookie season. She also played a pivotal role in the U.S. women’s national team’s gold-medal-winning campaign at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Meanwhile, Ben Shelton, currently ranked No. 14 in the world, recently concluded his Miami Open campaign with disappointing early exits in both singles and doubles events. In singles, the 13th seed received a bye into the second round, where he lost 6-7(3), 6-2, 6-7(5) to Coleman Wong. In doubles, he and his partner, Alex Michelsen, lost 4-6, 4-6 to Sebastian Korda and Jordan Thompson in the first round.

Trinity Rodman opens up about her relationship with Ben Shelton

In Picture: Trinity Rodman during the 2024 Paris Olympics (Source: Getty)

Trinity Rodman spoke candidly about officially revealing her relationship with American tennis star Ben Shelton. In a recent interview with ESPN, the soccer player was asked about making their romance public, she replied:

"I mean, I am just another person in a relationship that people know about it, so yeah, I'm obviously very happy, and hopefully some of the world is happy, but, yeah, I think you know, it's in the public eye, and I can't really do much about it," said Trinity Rodman.

In other news, Coco Gauff, Frances Tiafoe, and Sloane Stephens responded to Ben Shelton and his girlfriend Trinity Rodman officially debuting their relationship on social media.

