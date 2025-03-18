Coco Gauff, Frances Tiafoe, & Sloane Stephens excitedly react to Ben Shelton and girlfriend Trinity Rodman 'hard launching' their relationship

Ben Shelton recently "hard launched" his relationship with his girlfriend Trinity Rodman. The revelation garnered reactions from tennis players like Coco Gauff, Frances Tiafoe, and Sloane Stephens.

Ad

Shelton last competed at the 2025 Indian Wells Masters. He was seeded 11th in the tournament and began his campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. He defeated Mariano Navone 6-3, 6-2 in his opening match before overcoming 22nd seed Karen Khachanov 6-3, 7-5, and 32nd seed Brandon Nakashima 7-6(6), 6-1 in the third and fourth rounds, respectively.

However, the former World No.12's run at the ATP Masters 1000 hardcourt event in California ended in the quarterfinals when he was defeated by the 13th seed and eventual champion, Jack Draper, with a score of 4-6, 5-7.

Ad

Trending

Following the conclusion of his campaign at the Indian Wells Masters, Ben Shelton shared a series of photos, including one with his father, Bryan, in front of a private plane, on social media. He also posted a mirror selfie in an elevator with his girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, an American soccer player.

"I been focused, but I’m steady climbin’, I’m nowhere near my peak," Shelton captioned his Instagram post.

Ad

Ad

Shelton "hard launching" his relationship with Rodman on social media prompted reactions from fellow tennis players such as Coco Gauff, Frances Tiafoe, and Sloane Stephens. They commented on the 22-year-old's post, writing:

"We gram now 👀 👀 👀 👀 ," Frances Tiafoe commented.

"hard launchhhhh !!" Coco Gauff wrote.

"HARDD LAUNCH!!!!!! 🚀 ," Sloane Stephens commented.

Screengrab of Coco Gauff, Frances Tiaofoe & Sloane Stephens' comments [Image Source: Instagram]

Ben Shelton's best performance this year was reaching the semifinals at the 2025 Australian Open before being defeated by the eventual champion, Jannik Sinner.

Ad

Ben Shelton will next compete at the Miami Open 2025

Ben Shelton at Miami Open 2024 Image Source: Getty Images]

Ben Shelton will next compete at the 2025 Miami Open, scheduled from March 19 to 30 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Ad

Shelton, seeded 13th at the ATP Masters 1000 hardcourt event in Florida, will kick off his campaign in the second round after being granted a first-round bye. He will face Daniel Altmaier or wild card Coleman Wong in his opening match.

In addition to his singles competition, the American will participate in the doubles event alongside his compatriot, Alex Michelsen. The duo is slated to take on the pair of Sebastian Korda and Jordan Thompson in the first round

Ad

In 2024, in the singles event, Ben Shelton beat Martin Landaluce in the second round before bowing out to Lorenzo Musetti in the third round.

In the doubles event, Shelton teamed up with compatriot Christopher Eubanks and defeated the duo of Robin Haase and Andreas Mies in the first round. However, their journey ended in the second round when they faced off against Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Marcelo Melo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback