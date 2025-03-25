Ben Shelton's new girlfriend Trinity Rodman gets Team USWNT call-up for April friendlies

Ben Shelton recently revealed that he is in a relationship with Trinity Rodman, the daughter of former NBA star Dennis Rodman. Trinity is a sports star in her own right, playing professional soccer for the Washington Spirit and the United States national team.

Ad

Rodman, 22, has been called up to the USWNT for its upcoming friendly matches against Brazil in April. Rodman was named the US Young Female Player of the Year in 2021 and has made an impressive 45 appearances for her country, scoring 10 goals. She's also an Olympic medalist, scoring three goals as the US secured gold in Paris 2024.

Rodman's inclusion in the USWNT roster was announced on the Washington Spirit's X (formerly Twitter) account. Teammates Ashley Hatch and Tara McKeown were also selected. Spirit commented:

Ad

Trending

"Washington Spirit forwards Trinity Rodman and Ashley Hatch and defender Tara McKeown have been called up to the @USWNT April friendlies."

Expand Tweet

Ad

A week earlier, Ben Shelton had teased on his Instagram account that he and Trinity were in a relationship. He posted an image of the pair embracing in an elevator, with comments from other tennis stars like Sloane Stephens and Frances Tiafoe. Shelton captioned the Instagram post:

“I been focused, but I’m steady climbin’, I’m nowhere near my peak,”

Ben Shelton Instagram Account: (https://www.instagram.com/p/DHUo_iwgUC2/?hl=en&img_index=6)

It's unclear how long Shelton and Rodman have been dating. Shelton was last seen competing at the Miami Open, where he was seeded 13. The 22-year-old was dumped out of the tournament in the first round by Coleman Wong, who beat him 7-6(3), 2-6, 7-6(5).

Ad

Ben Shelton has had an unspectacular start to 2025 on court

Ben Shelton at the Miami Open 2025 - Day 5 - Source: Getty

One of the US's new breed of tennis stars, much is expected of Shelton. He broke new ground in Indian Wells in early March when he became the youngest US male to reach the tournament's quarterfinal since Andy Roddick in 2002.

Ad

Shelton dispatched Mariano Navone, Karen Khachanov, and fellow American Brandon Nakashima without losing a set, but then came up against the on-fire Jack Draper, who beat him 6-4, 7-5 and went on to win the title.

Now the World's No. 12-ranked player, Shelton has had a steady, if unspectacular, start to the year. After his exit at Indian Wells, he was still confident in his ability to win matches, as reported by bnpparibasopen.com:

Ad

"Yeah, for me, I feel like when I get out front, I'm kind of like a freight train. It's tough to stop me. But at the same time, I like the feeling of comebacks. I also feel like I'm pretty solid after losing the first set and being able to win that second set no matter what happens in the third."

Shelton is right to point out that he's nowhere near his peak at 22. His relationship with Trinity Rodman, another top-level sportsperson, can only help him deal with the pressures that come with such high expectations. As the ATP Tour turns towards the European clay court season, the American has much to prove.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback