Who is Ben Shelton's new girlfriend? All you need to know about NWSL sensation Trinity Rodman

After weeks of speculation, tennis pro Ben Shelton has confirmed that he is currently dating soccer star Trinity Rodman. Eagle-eyed fans were keenly following the trail of crumbs left by them based on their social media activity.

Shelton had been denying that he was seeing anyone but finally confirmed his romance with Rodman in a social media post. He took to Instagram on Monday, March 17, and in a series of pictures, he included one with girlfriend alluding to their romance.

"I been focused, but I’m steady climbin’, I’m nowhere near my peak," Ben Shelton on Instagram.

For soccer fans, Rodman is not an unknown entity. She has established herself as a leading player of her generation, and here's some more information on the young soccer pro:

Who is Trinity Rodman?

Trinity Rodman at the NWSL Challenge Cup 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Born in May 2002 in Newport Beach, California, Trinity Rodman is the daughter of basketball legend Denis Rodman and Michelle Moyer. She also has an elder brother, Denis Jr, who plays basketball. Her parents had a rocky relationship and their divorce was finalized in 2012. She was primarily raised by her mother and doesn't have a strong bond with her father.

Rodman was introduced to soccer at the age of four and a few years later, she knew for sure that this was her calling. She started playing club soccer with SoCal Blues by the time she was ten years old, tasting considerable success with them.

She graduated from the JSerra Catholic High School but did not represent their soccer team during this period. She was supposed to play college soccer for the UCLA Bruins but opted to be with her brother at the Washington State University. However, the pandemic played spoilsport as her freshman season was called off in 2020. She never played collegiate soccer after that as she turned professional.

Trinity Rodman is an accomplished player in her own right like her boyfriend Ben Shelton

Trinity Rodman at the Houston Dash v Washington Spirit match. (Photo: Getty)

Trinity Rodman became the youngest player at the age of 18 years to be drafted in the NWSL history. The Washington Spirit selected her as the first draft pick at the 2021 NWSL Draft. She was named the Rookie of the Year at the end of the 2021 season and helped her team win the league championship as well.

She has remained with the team ever since, scoring 23 goals from 83 appearances so far. She has also represented her country across three levels. She was part of the under-17 and under-20 teams and has now joined the senior team as well.

Rodman was part of the US squad that contested the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand. She scored a brace in the lead-up to the World Cup in a friendly match against Wales, becoming the youngest player to do so. She made her World Cup debut during the team's first group stage match against Vietnam.

Rodman was part of the US contingent that took part in the Paris Olympics 2024. They won the gold medal, a record-extending fifth for the country, by beating Brazil 1-0 in the final. Given her own professional achievements, coupled with her boyfriend Ben Shelton's growing stature, they are bound to court significant media attention from now on.

