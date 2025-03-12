Dennis Rodman's daughter Trinity Rodman makes her feelings clear about future in America before start of NWSL

Trinity Rodman and the Washington Spirit is heading into the 2025 NWSL season with the hopes of a championship after just missing out on the title in 2024. With the new season kicking off in just a couple of days' time, Rodman has revealed how the matter of her playing overseas is just a matter of when, not if.

Ad

This has set off the alarm bells in DC, with her entering the last year of her contract.

Rodman, who has been the talisman for the Spirits ever since she was drafted as a much-hyped prospect, has consistently been one of the best players in the NWSL.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As a result, big-name clubs such as Chelsea and Arsenal from the English WSL have frequently been linked with her, and Trinity Rodman's statement to ESPN Futbol W suggests that the interest is mutual.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"I've always thought about playing overseas. ... I would kick myself if I retired and hadn't done it," said Rodman on the topic of possibly playing football outside the NWSL.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite the popularity of the NWSL, Europe remains the hotbed for soccer, and the allure of the famous European clubs is tough to resist. For the 22-year-old Rodman, a move to Europe spells a chance to showcase her talent at stages like the UEFA Women's Champions League.

Trinity Rodman had previously played down rumors of a move to Arsenal on Instagram Live

The winger's desire to move to Europe has been well documented. Rumors have suggested that Arsenal, in particular, was interested in signing the player from the Spirit after the conclusion of the 2024 NWSL season.

Ad

The rumors were prominent enough to even catch the eye of Rodman herself, as she denied the move when quizzed about it by fans on social media.

"I’m seeing on my feed that I’m going to Arsenal, so that’s news to me. I’m honestly interested to see how this all pans out. I think I’m just going to keep refreshing my feed to see where Trin goes, because it’s been really interesting," joked Trinity Rodman when quizzed about her future by a fan on Instagram Live.

Ad

Trinity Rodman in action during the 2024 NWSL Championship game - Source: Getty

The Spirit star, whose famous father, NBA legend Dennis Rodman, also ventured overseas in his career, is coming off the back of a stellar season in the NWSL. She would be looking to keep going in the same vein before she seeks her European dream.

If the Spirit fails to extend the contract of their star, we could see Trinity Rodman make her way to Europe as early as the end of 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback