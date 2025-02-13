Ben Shelton unwinds with friends, enjoys stunning sunset and more in latest photodump after Dallas Open exit

Ben Shelton enjoyed a fun outing with friends after his surprising second-round exit from the Dallas Open. The American shared a few glimpses of the day on social media.

Shelton last competed at the ATP 500 event in Dallas, opening his campaign with a straight-set win over Australia’s Aleksandar Vukic. The left-hander entered his second-round match as the favorite but suffered a shocking straight-set defeat to Spain’s Jaume Munar.

Days after his tournament exit, Shelton took a break from the tour to unwind. The 22-year-old shared pictures on Instagram, capturing moments from his lively outing with friends, a snapshot of himself behind the wheel, his chic brown shoes, and a stunning sunset.

Shelton has a diverse range of interests beyond tennis, often making headlines when he indulges in them. The ATP Dallas Open’s official Instagram account recently shared a video of the American showcasing his football skills. He took to the field to take on a long-range shot challenge.

"From the service line to the 50-yard line… can Ben Shelton go the distance?" the caption read.

Ben Shelton began by taking shots from the service line, effortlessly hitting the 25-yard mark. Encouraged by his accuracy, he set his sights on even bigger targets.

"I don't know, it think I can make it," he said, giving himself a tougher challenge of 40 yards," he said in the clip.

Ben Shelton recently laid bare the challenges of being a left-handed tennis player

Last month, Ben Shelton reflected on the challenges of being a left-handed player. The 22-year-old shared that opponents often avoid practicing with him unless they are set to face another lefty, like Jack Draper, Denis Shapovalov, or Ugo Humbert.

"You can't get a practice [partner]. It's impossible, except for when the draw comes out and they play [Jack] Draper, Shapo [Denis Shapovalov], or Ugo Humbert. Then I get the look. Other than that, people don't want to practise with you as much," he said (via ATP Tour).

Shelton said while he has no preference for practice partners, many on tour are selective. His big serve and left-handed play make finding practice opponents challenging.

“For me I don't mind. I hit with a righty, lefty, tall guy, short guy, serve bot, grinder. Doesn't really matter. Guys on tour, players or coaches, are particular about who they practise with. Big serve, lefty, that's two strikes against you. Finding hits can be difficult,” he added.

Shelton's sentiments were later echoed by fellow player Mattia Bellucci in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda. The Italian acknowledged that while not impossible, finding practice partners is extremely challenging.

