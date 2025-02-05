After Ben Shelton's revelation of hardly anybody wanting to practice with him, fellow lefty Mattia Bellucci backs the claim

At the 2025 Australian Open, Ben Shelton revealed that, being a lefty, it is “impossible” to get colleagues to practice with him before tournaments. The American’s claim has earned the backing of fellow southpaw Mattia Bellucci.

Bellucci is presently competing in Rotterdam, where he has advanced to the second round as a qualifier. The Italian faces former champion Daniil Medvedev for a spot in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, February 5.

Ahead of his highly anticipated match against the former World No. 1, Mattia Bellucci was asked about Shelton’s remark in an exclusive for Sportskeeda. The 23-year-old concurred with the view. While he noted that it isn’t “impossible,” he agreed that it is “very, very difficult.”

"I mean, ‘impossible,’ not, but it is very, very difficult," he said.

Narrating his most recent experience in Rotterdam, he said:

"Also, today I was looking for practice -- there were many players that wanted to hit but they were looking for a righty. Yeah, definitely in tournaments it is way more difficult warming up and practicing with a lefty because there are not many players."

Bellucci, who beat two lefties back-to-back at the ATP 500 event, Gijs Brouwer in the second round of qualifying, and Mees Rottgering in the opening round, added:

"Especially in this tournament – in the main draw there was just me and my (first-round) opponent (Junior No. 1 Rottgering). That always makes a big difference."

"Because you try to recreate the match that you’re gonna play and the fact that maybe some righties are playing righties, they don’t want to hit with the lefties," he explained. "I normally don’t care much about that. If I have to play a lefty, I play a lefty. If I have to play a righty, I don’t mind playing a lefty. But yeah, it is definitely more difficult."

What Ben Shelton said about the cons of being left-handed on the tour

Ben Shelton pictured at the 2025 Australian Open - Image Source: Getty

Ben Shelton reached a new milestone at the 2025 Australian Open, making the semifinals two years after his quarterfinal debut. The American came up short against eventual champion Jannik Sinner at this stage.

While being a lefty is likely to give the player an advantage over their opponents, Shelton revealed the peculiar drawback during his campaign.

"Can't get a practice. It's impossible. Except when the draw comes out and they play Draper, Shapo, or Humbert (who are lefties); then I get a look. Other than that, people don't want to practice as much," he said in his pre-tournament press conference.

The player clarified that he personally doesn't have any particular demands when it comes to practice hits.

"For me, I don't mind. I'll hit with a righty, lefty, short guy, tall guy, servebot, grinder—it doesn't really matter. But players or coaches are very particular about whom they practice with," Ben Shelton added.

