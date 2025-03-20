Frances Tiafoe reveals inside details of involvement after Ben Shelton goes public with girlfriend Trinity Rodman

Frances Tiafoe recently revealed being “shocked” by Ben Shelton going public with his new girlfriend, Trinity Rodman. The fellow American also hinted that he played the wingman for the couple.

Shelton broke the internet on March 17 as he snuck in an elevator selfie of himself being kissed by soccer star Trinity Rodman in an Instagram post, confirming their relationship. The tennis player’s update came just days after he and Rodman interacted through identical “shooters shoot” messages on TikTok.

Ben Shelton caught the attention of several colleagues with his subtle announcement, with the likes of Coco Gauff and Frances Tiafoe teasing the 22-year-old over his “Gram official” “hard launch.” Trinity Rodman herself acknowledged the picture, referencing their previous cryptic message.

"Shooters shoot I guess," she wrote, adding a smiling emoji.

Sharing inside details about the development, Tiafoe told Overtime Tennis that he was responsible for the couple getting together.

"Yooo! So, by the way I don’t think people realize, I was the one who…" Frances Tiafoe hinted. "I mean if we’re going to be real here."

The former World No. 10, however, expressed that he was “shocked” by Ben Shelton’s decision to go public.

"I’m happy for him, man. I was shocked he went up, though," he said.

Frances Tiafoe also shared how he felt about the “shooters shoot” TikTok posts, which were unexpectedly followed by the couple’s selfie.

"That was funny but then like the elevator photo out of the gate? And then you don’t go tag (Trinity Rodman) letting everybody know who it is? You don’t need to go tag – everybody knows who Trinity Rodman is. At the end (of the Instagram carousel), too. You have to – a little slick. That was hard; that was tough," he said.

Shelton previously dated American track and field athlete Anna Hall. Meanwhile, Rodman was most recently in a relationship with football player Trinity Benson.

How Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman reacted to him making their relationship official

Trinity Rodman pictured at Washington Spirit v Bay FC - NWSL 2024 Playoffs - Image Source: Getty

Trinity Rodman was over the moon after her boyfriend Ben Shelton posted their first mirror selfie together on social media. The fellow 22-year-old who teased their relationship in the comments posted a TikTok to reveal how she truly felt about the “hard launch.”

Rodman joked that she was surprised by Shelton’s update until she realized she was the girl in the picture.

"Me seeing the Ben Shelton hard launch...then realizing I’m the girl," she wrote.

Rodman, the daughter of basketball icon Dennis Rodman, is an Olympic gold medalist who represented the USA’s soccer team at the Paris Olympics. She also plays for Washington Spirit of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).

