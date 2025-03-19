WATCH: Trinity Rodman hilariously reacts to boyfriend Ben Shelton’s 'hard launch' of their relationship

Washington Spirits forward Trinity Rodman shared a TikTok where she seemingly confirmed rumors of her and ATP World No. 14 Ben Shelton dating. Rodman is the daughter of NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman and has represented the U.S. National Team at the Paris Olympics in 2024. She helped the USWNT win gold at the Olympics. At the club level, she has achieved numerous accolades such as winning the NWSL Championship, being named NWSL Rookie of the Year, and making it into the NWSL Best XI in 2021.

Rodman and Shelton sparked dating rumors after sharing a couple of TikToks online, where they were going back and forth with each other on a popular TikTok trend. Shelton is one of America's highly rated tennis players at the moment, and turned pro in 2022. He shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram on March 17 and in the last slide, can be seen with Rodman in an elevator. The Spirits forward responded to the 'hard launch' with a hilarious reaction which can be seen below. She captioned the video with:

"Me seeing the Ben Shelton hard launch...then realizing im the girl," Rodman wrote in the video.

Still taken from Rodman's TikTok (Source: @trinity.rodman/Tiktok)

Rodman's hilarious reaction to Ben Shelton's hard launch (Source: @trinity.rodman/TikTok)

The video can be seen here:

The pair have confirmed their relationship online, with Rodman and Shelton's posts going viral on Instagram & TikTok.

Rodman's next game will be when the Washington Spirits take on Kansas City Current in their second game of the season on March 24.

Trinity Rodman shares 4-word reaction to Ben Shelton's hard launch of their relationship on Instagram

Trinity Rodman dropped a 4-word reaction to boyfriend Ben Shelton's hard launch - (Image via Getty)

USWNT gold medal winner Trinity Rodman shared a four-word reaction to her boyfriend Ben Shelton's post on Instagram, in which he confirmed their relationship by sharing a picture of him and Rodman. The post featured Rodman kissing him on the cheek. The 22-year-old Shelton posted a few life glimpses on Instagram, including the picture of him and Rodman on the last slide. He captioned the post with:

"I been focused, but I’m steady climbin’, I’m nowhere near my peak," Shelton wrote on Instagram.

Rodman commented on the post, where she wrote:

"Shooters shoot I guess,"

Trinity Rodman's comment on Ben Shelton's Instagram post (Source: @benshelton/Instagram)

Benjamin Shelton is currently ranked No. 14 in the world and has won two singles titles, including his maiden title at the 2023 Japan Open. He is set to play next in the Miami Open on March 19.

