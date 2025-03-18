Dennis Rodman's daughter Trinity Rodman drops 4-word reaction to #14 ranked tennis star boyfriend's hard launch of relationship on Instagram

Dennis Rodman's daughter and USWNT star forward Trinity Rodman recently dropped a reaction to her tennis star boyfriend's announcement of their relationship. Trinity and No. 14 ranked Ben Shelton are now Instagram official after their hard launch on the social media platform.

Shelton shared several images on his official Instagram account. The final image was him with Trinity inside an elevator. There were speculations about their relationship when fans noticed that they shared similar TikTok videos hours apart.

A few days later, the tennis star confirmed the rumors about his dating life, with Trinity pictured kissing him on the cheeks. Shelton also dropped a line from Lil Baby and EST Gee's Back and Forth track as a caption.

"I been focused, but I’m steady climbin’, I’m nowhere near my peak," Shelton wrote.

Trinity Rodman also confirmed the relationship with a four-word reply on Ben Shelton's comment section.

"Shooters shoot I guess," Rodman wrote.

Trinity Rodman comments on Ben Shelton's IG post. (Photo: @benshelton on IG)

Rodman and Shelton are both 22 years old, but already near the top of their respective sports. Trinity, the daughter of NBA legend Dennis Rodman, chose a different path and became one of the biggest soccer stars in the world. She already has 46 caps for the USWNT and 10 goals to her name.

As part of the USWNT, Trinity has an Olympic gold medal, the CONCACAF Women's Championship, and the CONCACAF Gold Cup on her resume. She also plays for the Washington Spirit in the NWSL though she recently hinted about a potential move to Europe soon.

Meanwhile, Shelton is currently ranked 14th in the world, with two titles to his name – the 2023 Japan Open and the 2024 U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships. He has reached two Grand Slam semifinals in the 2024 Wimbledon and 2025 Australian Open.

Dennis Rodman's strained relationship with his daughter Trinity

Dennis Rodman has a strained relationship with his daughter Trinity. (Photo: IMAGN)

Five-time NBA champion and basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman is known for his rebounding and defense on the court. Rodman was also an eccentric personality, especially off the court, with his partying ways and dating life filling tabloids in the 1990s.

His relationship with Michelle Moyer produced two children, Trinity and DJ Rodman. Trinity has turned into a soccer star, but she admitted on the Call Her Daddy podcast that she has a strained relationship with her father.

"I answer the phone now for my conscience, to be like, he needed to hear my voice before anything else happens," Trinity said, according to Yahoo! Sports. "That's why I answer the phone, not for me. He's not a dad. Maybe by blood, but nothing else."

Regardless of their relationship, Trinity is doing fine by herself as a star for the USWNT and Washington Spirit. She also has Ben Shelton for emotional support since Dennis calling her from time to time messes with her mental health.

