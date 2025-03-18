Who is Trinity Rodman's new boyfriend? All you need to know about star tennis player Ben Shelton

Trinity Rodman, the Washington Spirit, and USWNT soccer player has been dating tennis player, Ben Shelton, it has been recently revealed. The duo's dating rumors sparked when Rodman hid the name in the 'Wassup Wit You' trend but left three blanks for fans to guess.

"_ _ _ wassup w u," her in-video caption read.

Fans were sanguine about the athletes' relationship status when the tennis player reciprocated with a similar video, hiding all the alphabets of the soccer player's name except the first 'T'.

"T****** wsp wit u"

Following the cryptic exchange on TikTok, Shelton shared a picture carousel on his Instagram post, confirming his relationship with Trinity Rodman. One of the slides featured Rodman kissing Shelton on the cheek.

"I been focused, but I’m steady climbin’, I’m nowhere near my peak," the caption read.

In the comment section, Trinity Rodman coyly welcomed fans to place their opinions on the official announcement.

"Shooters shoot I guess," she wrote.

Rodman's comment on Shelton's post; Instagram - @benshelton

Shelton made waves in the tennis realm, peaking at World No. 12 in the ATP rankings. He has two singles titles won on the tour and made two major semi-final appearances at the 2025 Australian Open and 2023 US Open.

Early life of Ben Shelton

Trinity Rodman's boyfriend Shelton at the 2022 US Open - Day 1 - (Source: Getty)

Initially inclined to American football, Shelton loved playing as a quarterback. However, later he decided to follow in his father, Bryan's footsteps, joining the Florida Gators' men's team and eventually winning the 2022 NCAA Champion's title. His father was a professional tennis player from 1989 to 1997 and later stepped into the coaching shoes of his son.

The 22-year-old started with ITF Junior tournaments, winning the USTA junior national championship in doubles in 2016. Trinity Rodman's boyfriend also earned the ITA National Player of the Year in 2021, when he was in his freshman season at the University of Florida.

Trinity Rodman's boyfriend Ben Shelton's achievements

Ben Shelton at the 2025 Australian Open - Day 13 - (Source: Getty)

Shelton made his ATP Tour debut at the 2022 Atlanta Open, winning the opening match and continuing his momentum in the following tournaments. The same year, he announced he would forgo college eligibility and turn professional. Shelton debuted at a Grand Slam in 2022 at the US Open. Although he couldn't advance to the second round, Shelton ended the season seated among the top 100.

He reached his first quarterfinal stage at the 2023 Australian Open and the semi-final round at the US Open. His run in the latter event ended in the hands of eventual champion, Novak Djokovic.

2024 was a successful year for Trinity Rodman's boyfriend. He won his second career title and first on the clay court at the 2024 U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships. With the effort, he became the youngest champion since Andy Roddick in 2002 and the American No. 1.

At the 2025 Australian Open, he displayed stellar performances to reach the semi-final stage but succumbed to World No. 1 Jannik Sinner. His feat at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells made him the youngest American to reach the quarterfinals since Andy Roddick in 2004.

