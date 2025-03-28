Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman clears the air after Frances Tiafoe's claim of setting the lovebirds up

Ben Shelton's girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, recently dismissed Frances Tiafoe's claim of him being the wingman of their relationship. Both Shelton and Tiafoe recently concluded their Miami Open campaigns.

Ad

Shelton faced an early end to his Miami Open journey, as he was toppled by Coleman Wong in the very first round with a score of 7-6(3), 2-6, 7-6(5). Amid this, he made headlines for his relationship with Rodman. The couple sparked dating rumors by sharing a video wjth Jorjiana and GloRilla's IlBB2 rap song playing in the background.

Shortly after this, Shelton made their relationship public by sharing a picture on his Instagram handle. Following this, in a conversation with Overtime Tennis, Frances Tiafoe hinted that he was responsible for the couple getting together.

Ad

Trending

"Yooo! So, by the way I don’t think people realize, I was the one who... I mean if we’re going to be real here," said Tiafoe.

Days after this, in a conversation with ESPN, Rodman dismissed his claim of setting them up.

"I don't know if I want everyone to know the story but I can assure you Frances was not the reason we met or got together. I don't know why he's taking credit for that, so both me and Ben can cut that out. It was solely a me and Ben thing. We wanna say that we met through the Tik Tok, so we do that," said Trinity Rodman on SportsCenter.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the same interview, the soccer player made her feelings known about Shelton making their relationship public on Instagram.

"I mean, I am just another person in a relationship that people know about it, so yeah, I'm obviously very happy, and hopefully some of the world is happy, but, yeah, I think you know, it's in the public eye, and I can't really do much about it," said Rodman.

Ad

Trinity Rodman is an American soccer star who plays for the Washington Spirit in the NWSL.

Ben Shelton dropped an adorable comment on girlfriend Trinity Rodman's recent post

Days after Ben Shelton shared an adorable elevator selfie with his girlfriend Trinity Rodman on his Instagram handle, the latter shared a gushy picture with the tennis player for the first time on her social media. She shared a selfie on Instagram, where both of them were gazing at each other while Shelton's face was covered with his green cap.

Ad

The post's caption read:

"Dibs 🤭"

Shortly after this, Shelton left a cute comment on this post, writing:

"Whoever that is he won fs [for sure]" wrote Ben Shelton.

Ben Shelton started his 2025 season by competing at the ASB Classic, where he was bested by Jakub Mensik in the very first round with a score of 7-6(2), 4-6, 7-5. Following this, he played at the Australian Open, where he reached the semifinals and was toppled by Jannik Sinner.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback